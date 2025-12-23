Aussie Casino starts using its own AI tool to test online casinos and understand player preferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vienna, Austria, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aussie Casino takes an approach to analysing online casinos and digital gaming habits that deliberately sets it apart from common market standards. Instead of relying on external analysis platforms, it has developed its own AI tool that combines internal user data with systematic competition monitoring and is strongly influenced by human expertise.

The iGaming expert Bart Crebolder played a key role in the design, contributing his many years of industry experience early on in the development process and thus laying the foundation for a practical system.

Aussie Casino relies on its own AI solution

Classic analysis tools provide key figures, diagrams and correlations, but often leave open the question of why certain offers work and others fail despite similar conditions. It was precisely this gap that needed to be closed.

With an proprietary AI solution, evaluation logic can be flexibly adapted and continuously developed. Instead of static reports, a learning system is created that recognises changes in user behaviour early on and places them in a larger context.

This requirement was a central part of the concept from the outset, partly because Bart Crebolder pointed out early on that pure numbers without technical classification often lead in the wrong direction.

Training the AI with structured data and human expertise

The AI tool was trained in several stages. First, historical user data and structured market information were fed into the system to create a basic understanding of typical processes. In the next phase, these results were manually reviewed and adjusted.

Technologically, the system draws on established AI models such as ChatGPT and Gemini, but does not use them in isolation. Automated Make processes link several models together so that different analysis tasks run in parallel.

It is crucial that these models do not act autonomously. The actual control is carried out via individually defined rules that are tailored to the online casino market. These rules did not come about by chance, but were developed in collaboration with industry experts to ensure that technical analysis and market reality remain consistent.

Analysis of own user behaviour as a central learning field

One focus of the AI tool is on the evaluation of internal user data, which is processed anonymously and aggregated. The aim is to identify recurring patterns, for example in the use of certain game categories, bonus promotions or navigation through the platform.

Such patterns allow conclusions to be drawn about which concepts are sustainable in the long term and which merely generate short-term attention. The AI does not evaluate these developments in isolation, but rather in conjunction with several other factors. This is precisely where expert knowledge comes into play again, in order to correctly classify statistical anomalies and avoid misinterpretations.

In parallel with the internal analysis, the tool examines other online casinos on an international level. Bonus mechanisms, game selection, payment options and user guidance are structurally recorded and compared with each other.

Internal use today and possible opening for external applications

Currently, the AI tool is used exclusively internally and supports strategic decisions at various levels. At the same time, there is the option of making this technology available externally in the future, for example to partners or for market analysis. Such an opening would open up new perspectives, but requires careful consideration. Currently, the focus is clearly on internal use and further refinement of the system.

The development of their own AI tool shows how strongly data-driven processes are changing the online casino market. Specialised solutions enable deeper insights than generic systems and create the basis for informed decisions.

About Aussie Casino

Aussie Casino is Australia's largest online casino database and the leading information source for Australian players. The platform provides detailed reviews, reports, and rankings of the best online casinos serving the Australian market.

With a team of iGaming experts, Aussie Casino continuously analyzes thousands of gambling sites and carefully selects the most trustworthy and best operators. The platform evaluates online casinos according to strict criteria, including game selection, bonus offers, payment methods, licenses and customer support.

