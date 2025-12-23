Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Paramount Strengthens Warner Bros. Discovery Takeover Bid

2025-12-23 04:25:59
(MENAFN) The American entertainment giant Paramount has renewed its attempt to purchase Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) at $30 per share in cash, supported by billionaire Larry Ellison’s personal pledge of $40.4 billion in equity funding for the transaction.

On Monday, Paramount revealed that it had adjusted its proposal to respond to issues raised by Warner Bros. Discovery. "Paramount continues to offer to purchase, for $30 per share in cash, 100% of the outstanding shares of WBD, and therefore will assume all assets and liabilities of WBD."

The company further explained that Larry Ellison, Oracle’s founder and Paramount’s principal shareholder, has agreed to provide an unalterable personal guarantee to cover any possible claims against Paramount, alongside the $40.4 billion equity commitment.

Additionally, Paramount noted that Ellison — father of Paramount CEO David Ellison — pledged not to shift assets in a way that could harm the deal or revoke the Ellison family trust while discussions remain active.

Earlier in December, Warner Bros. Discovery finalized an arrangement to sell its studio and streaming divisions to Netflix for an enterprise value of approximately $83 billion.

In response, Paramount emphasized its continued interest in acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery in full, including its television network assets, and placed a valuation of $108.4 billion on the company.

