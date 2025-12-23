403
Italy Fines Apple Over App Store Privacy Issues
(MENAFN) Italy’s competition watchdog has imposed a fine of €98.6 million ($115 million) on Apple, accusing the company of exploiting its dominant role in the mobile application market.
The authority, AGCM, stated that Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework restricted fair competition by enforcing unfavorable conditions on independent app developers.
Introduced in 2021, the ATT rules require developers to secure explicit user approval before collecting and linking data for advertising purposes.
Investigators determined that Apple’s implementation compelled developers to seek consent twice for the same objective, a procedure that fails to comply with privacy law requirements.
Officials argued that this “double consent” mechanism harmed developers, advertisers, and ad platforms by curtailing the collection and use of data vital for personalized advertising.
“The terms of the ATT policy are imposed unilaterally and harm the interests of Apple’s commercial partners,” the authority declared, adding that the policy is “disproportionate” to Apple’s stated privacy goals. They noted that equivalent user protection could have been achieved with a single-step consent process.
The inquiry, conducted alongside the European Commission, other national regulators, and the Italian Data Protection Authority, concluded that Apple maintains a “super-dominant” position in the market for platforms distributing apps to iOS users.
