Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkcell to launch international roaming in Syria as of Tuesday

Turkcell to launch international roaming in Syria as of Tuesday


2025-12-23 04:07:02
(MENAFN) Turkcell, Türkiye’s leading mobile operator and largest data center provider, announced it will begin offering international roaming in Syria starting Tuesday, CEO Ali Taha Koc said late Monday.

Koc shared the update on the US social media platform X, congratulating Türkiye’s new ambassador to Syria, Nuh Yilmaz, on his first day in office. “On this occasion, I would also like to share that Turkcell has launched international roaming in Syria as of December 23rd, 00:00. Turkcell subscribers in Syria will now be able to use their lines,” he said.

Ambassador Yilmaz expressed gratitude to Turkcell for the development, calling it “both pleasing and life-facilitating for our citizens traveling to Syria. We are on the ground with all our institutions, standing by the Syrian people.”

MENAFN23122025000045017281ID1110515889



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search