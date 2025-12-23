403
Turkcell to launch international roaming in Syria as of Tuesday
(MENAFN) Turkcell, Türkiye’s leading mobile operator and largest data center provider, announced it will begin offering international roaming in Syria starting Tuesday, CEO Ali Taha Koc said late Monday.
Koc shared the update on the US social media platform X, congratulating Türkiye’s new ambassador to Syria, Nuh Yilmaz, on his first day in office. “On this occasion, I would also like to share that Turkcell has launched international roaming in Syria as of December 23rd, 00:00. Turkcell subscribers in Syria will now be able to use their lines,” he said.
Ambassador Yilmaz expressed gratitude to Turkcell for the development, calling it “both pleasing and life-facilitating for our citizens traveling to Syria. We are on the ground with all our institutions, standing by the Syrian people.”
