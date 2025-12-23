403
US-Venezuela tensions escalate as Trump targets Maduro
(MENAFN) Tensions between the United States and Venezuela have sharply escalated as President Donald Trump warned that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s “days are numbered” while refusing to rule out military action to remove him from power. Trump stated Maduro could step down “the easy way” or “the hard way” and declined to confirm whether US troops might be deployed to the country.
Amid the growing standoff, the US seized an oil tanker off Venezuela’s coast, claiming it was transporting black-market oil to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Shortly afterward, Washington announced a comprehensive blockade on all sanctioned oil shipments in and out of Venezuelan waters. These measures coincide with the largest US military buildup in Latin America since the 1989 Panama invasion, which has included strikes on vessels alleged to be trafficking narcotics to the US. Since September, the administration has conducted 26 such strikes, reportedly killing nearly 100 people, and plans to expand operations to land-based targets.
The Trump administration has steadily increased its military presence, deploying warships, aircraft, and thousands of troops to the Caribbean and nearby areas. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced “Operation Southern Spear” in November, aimed at combating “narco-terrorists” and protecting the US from drug trafficking. Currently, approximately 11,000 additional American troops have been sent to the region, supplementing the nearly 2,700 already stationed there. A floating staging base aboard the MV Ocean Trader allows for helicopter operations and heavy ground vehicle transport.
Despite the buildup, the total US force remains insufficient for a full-scale invasion, with analysts estimating that at least 50,000 troops would be required, and ideally 150,000 for an overwhelming campaign. The US has deployed extensive weaponry, including around 170 Tomahawk long-range missiles and advanced aircraft such as F-35 stealth fighters and bombers, staged both locally and within reach of the mainland US. Naval assets include the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group, the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, and a nuclear-powered submarine.
In response, Maduro ordered a mass mobilization of what he claims are 4.5 million militia members to defend the country, though analysts estimate the actual number is much lower.
Venezuela’s military, including the Army, National Guard, and Marines, relies heavily on aging Soviet-era equipment, such as T-72 tanks, Buk-M2E and S-125 air defenses, and Su-30 fighter jets. The air force also operates older American F-16s, but many aircraft are reportedly non-operational.
While Venezuela’s armed forces would be quickly overpowered by modern US capabilities, Maduro appears to be relying on militia loyalty and potential sabotage or long-term destabilization tactics to resist any foreign intervention.
