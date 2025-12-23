403
Widespread internet outages disrupt millions of users in 2025
(MENAFN) Widespread Internet outages in 2025 caused major disruptions across multiple digital services, affecting millions of users worldwide. Platforms ranging from video-on-demand services and video games to communication tools experienced interruptions, highlighting both the essential role and vulnerability of centralized online infrastructures.
A single-point failure at Amazon Web Services (AWS) in October triggered the year’s longest outage, affecting 17 million users and cutting access to platforms like Netflix, Snapchat, and various e-commerce sites. Earlier, in February, Sony’s PlayStation Network experienced a 24-hour disruption impacting 3.9 million users. Cloudflare issues in November caused a five-hour outage affecting over 3 million users.
Other affected services included YouTube, the social network X, Google Cloud, Spotify, WhatsApp, and Vodafone UK, with outages ranging from hundreds of thousands to millions of users. North America, particularly the US and Canada, faced the heaviest impact during AWS, PlayStation, and Cloudflare outages, while Europe and the Asia-Pacific region also reported significant connectivity disruptions.
These events underscored the risks of overreliance on a few core cloud providers and the cascading effects of infrastructure failures on global digital services.
