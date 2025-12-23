403
Movie magic, plush seats, and gourmet treats ROXY Cinemas brings the big screen to Circle Mall JVC
(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE, 23 December 2025: Movie nights in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) are getting an upgrade! Residents and visitors can now catch the latest blockbusters at the brand-new ROXY Cinemas in Circle Mall by Dubai Retail, bringing blockbuster screens, gourmet snacks and plush seats right into the heart of the neighborhood.
Building on its reputation for luxury and innovation, from the record-breaking ROXY Xtreme screen at Dubai Hills Mall to bespoke Platinum viewing experiences with in-seat dining, the new cinema will feature 5 state-of-the-art screens, showcasing the latest blockbusters. So, whether it’s an action-packed night with friends or animated adventures with the kids, there’s something for everyone.
Guests can look forward to ultra-comfy recliner seating, state-of-the-art sound and projection, and an upgraded food offering. The Gold experience includes in-seat dining, gourmet menus, and added comforts such as pillows and blankets, while the Bronze experience offers a relaxed, premium big-screen experience for everyday moviegoers.
Circle Mall by Dubai Retail offers plenty of parking and easy access, making it the perfect community hub for JVC residents and nearby neighborhoods.
Tickets are available at theroxycinemasor on the ROXY Cinemas app that can be downloaded on the App Store or Google Play.
