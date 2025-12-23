403
Freedom Flotilla Activist Embraces Islam After Gaza Mission
(MENAFN) An Australian advocate for Palestinian rights who recently converted to Islam says his spiritual transformation and solidarity with Palestine stem from decades of advocacy work and his direct involvement with the Freedom Flotilla mission that attempted to break Israel's Gaza siege.
Speaking with media, Robert Martin explained that his connection to the Palestinian struggle started years earlier following a friendship with a Palestinian individual. However, he initially rejected reports about Israeli conduct, citing his reliance on Western government statements and media coverage at the time.
Flotilla Confrontation
Martin described his October participation in the Freedom Flotilla as providing firsthand insight into conditions Palestinians face under Israeli authority.
Israeli naval forces launched an assault on the flotilla, he said, with numerous vessels encircling and capturing the ship before forcing it toward Ashdod port.
Following the vessel's seizure, Martin and fellow activists were taken into Israeli custody in what he characterized as a hostile and threatening operation.
He described encountering heavily armed officers during disembarkation, stating that detainees faced physical mistreatment, sexual violations, and psychological torment while in custody.
Multiple forced strip searches were conducted in a derisive manner, Martin said, emphasizing that even this ordeal represented merely a fraction of Palestinians' daily reality.
His Australian citizenship provided no protection, Martin noted.
"I had a white passport and a white name, backed by Australia, so I should have been treated okay. Was I treated okay? Definitely not," he said sarcastically.
He condemned Australia's government for its silence and failure to act, suggesting this stemmed from intimidation by Israel.
Consular officials helping the activists admitted that Israel posed unique diplomatic challenges, Martin said, functioning beyond established international standards while other nations remain reluctant to demand accountability.
Islamic Conversion
Martin revealed he has maintained close relationships with Muslims for approximately 15 years, characterizing those interactions positively.
"Every single one of them a beautiful person. Every single one about peace," he said, noting that all advocated for Palestinian freedom without promoting aggression.
A decade ago, he first studied the Quran, describing it as among the most meaningful texts he had ever read.
Recent months of independent research and instruction drew him toward Islam, culminating in his decision to embrace the faith.
"When you get the meaning of the book, when you get the meaning of the Quran, when you understand its beauty, when you understand its flexibility and opening and welcoming to everybody, I'm surprised not everyone is a Muslim," he said.
Martin stated his commitment to continued public advocacy regarding both Islam and Palestine, declaring that remaining silent after witnessing such events was impossible.
He expressed conviction that current global momentum supporting Palestine surpasses any intimidation from the Israeli government or allied groups, making this an unprecedented moment for the cause.
Martin concluded his statement by saying: "Free Palestine."
