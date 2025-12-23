(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY ( "Diversified", or the "Company" ) DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY (NYSE:DEC; LSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback program announced on March 20, 2025, the Company has purchased 103,367 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $13.9938 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled. Aggregated Information

Date of Purchase: December 22, 2025 Aggregate Number of Shares Purchased: 103,367 Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.93 Highest Price Paid per Share (USD): 14.00 Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD): 13.9938



Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 79,182,595 shares of common stock, in issue and no shares of common stock is held in treasury. This figure of 79,182,595 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback program.

Schedule of Purchases



Aggregate

number

of

ordinary

shares

acquired



Daily

volume

weighted

average

price

paid

Daily

highest

price

paid per

share

Daily

lowest

price

per

share

Trading

Venue

4,592



$ 13.9920



$ 14.00



$ 13.95



ARCX

4,384



$ 13.9945



$ 14.00



$ 13.97



ASPN

3,533



$ 13.9950



$ 14.00



$ 13.99



BAML

5,356



$ 13.9985



$ 14.00



$ 13.99



BATS

2,804



$ 13.9888



$ 14.00



$ 13.93



BATY

1,636



$ 13.9900



$ 13.99



$ 13.99



BIDS

900

$ 13.9933



$ 14.00



$ 13.98



EDGA



9,026



$ 13.9966



$ 14.00



$ 13.98



EDGX

37,097



$ 13.9919



$ 14.00



$ 13.95



IEXG

10,531



$ 13.9935



$ 14.00



$ 13.97



JPMX

250



$ 13.9950



$ 14.00



$ 13.99



LEVL

59



$ 13.9980



$ 14.00



$ 13.99



MEMX

2,100



$ 14.0000



$ 14.00



$ 14.00



MSPL

1,083



$ 13.9935



$ 14.00



$ 13.98



SGMT

6,732



$ 13.9951



$ 14.00



$ 13.97



UBSA

1,207



$ 13.9774



$ 14.00



$ 13.96



XBOS

400



$ 13.9967



$ 14.00



$ 13.99



XCIS

3,914



$ 13.9909



$ 14.00



$ 13.96



XNAS

7,763



$ 13.9927



$ 14.00



$ 13.93



XNYS

Trading

venue



Currency

NYSE



USD

$ 13.9938



103,367





For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company +1 973 856 2757 Doug Kris ... Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



About Diversified Energy Company

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on acquiring, operating, and optimizing cash generating energy assets. Through our differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.