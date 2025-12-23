Kazakhstan's Tengiz Set To Pump Ethane And Propane Through Main Pipelines

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Ethane and propane from the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan will be transported via new main pipelines, as KMG PetroChem has signed an EPC contract for the construction of ethane and propane trunk pipelines in the Atyrau region, Trend reports via KMG PetroChem.

A contract has been signed with a consortium led by China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering, alongside the participation of CITIC Construction Co. and China Petroleum Pipeline Kazakhstan. The scope of this agreement encompasses the design, procurement, construction, commissioning, and eventual handover of the project.

Feedstock will be supplied by Tengizchevroil and the gas separation complex under construction at Tengiz. The gas will be delivered in liquefied form to polyethylene and polypropylene production plants. These pipelines are poised to establish a stable and efficient technological chain essential for gas chemical production.

Notably, this project marks the first time in Kazakhstan that ethane and propane pipelines will be laid within a single technical corridor, with each pipeline extending 210 kilometers in length.

Construction is slated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, with the commissioning of the infrastructure targeted for completion by the end of 2028.

KMG PetroChem, a fully-owned subsidiary of KazMunayGas, will oversee and coordinate the national company's oil and gas chemical projects.

China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering (CPP), a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), is an internationally renowned engineering corporation specializing in the construction of infrastructure for the transportation and storage of oil and gas. With operations spanning over 50 countries, CPP brings significant expertise to this large-scale undertaking.

Tengiz is one of the largest oil fields in Kazakhstan. Located in the Atyrau region in western Kazakhstan, the field was discovered in 1979 and holds estimated oil reserves of around 3.1 billion tons. The operating company, Tengizchevroil LLP, is a joint venture between Chevron (50 percent), ExxonMobil Kazakhstan Ventures Inc. (25%), KazMunayGas (20%), and LUKOIL (5%).