UK government to phase out using cages for laying hens
(MENAFN) The UK government has announced plans to gradually eliminate the use of cages for laying hens as part of a broad animal welfare reform initiative covering pets, farm animals, and wildlife across England and Wales.
According to official statements, the reforms are outlined in a newly introduced Animal Welfare Strategy, aimed at closing regulatory gaps that have allowed harmful practices to persist, while improving protections for animals in homes, farms, and natural habitats.
Central to the strategy is the move to end the use of hen cages, alongside plans to phase out other restrictive confinement systems such as pig farrowing crates. The proposals also address the use of carbon dioxide for stunning pigs, advocate for humane slaughter standards for farmed fish, and encourage the adoption of slower-growing breeds of meat chickens.
The strategy additionally targets puppy farming, a practice where breeding dogs are often kept in poor conditions and overbred, resulting in long-term health issues. These measures build on existing legislation that has already prohibited puppy smuggling.
New laws are also planned to better protect farm animals from dog attacks, introducing tougher penalties and expanded police powers to reduce the emotional and financial toll on farming communities.
For companion animals, the strategy includes reforms to dog breeding practices, consultations on banning electric shock collars, potential new licensing requirements for rescue and rehoming organizations, and initiatives to encourage responsible dog ownership.
Wildlife-focused proposals under the strategy include banning trail hunting, outlawing snare traps, and establishing a closed season for hare hunting.
Environment Secretary Steve Reed described the reforms as a major step forward for animal protection in the UK. “We’re a nation of animal lovers. This government is delivering the most ambitious animal welfare strategy in a generation. Our strategy will raise welfare standards for animals in the home, on the farm, and in the wild,” he said.
He added: “We’ve already acted to improve zoo standards, end puppy smuggling, and protect livestock from dog attacks. Now we’re planning to ban caged hens, cruel snares, trail hunting, and curb low welfare dog breeding.”
