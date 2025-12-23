403
Google’s vast data access gives it an AI advantage over competitors
(MENAFN) Google’s enormous access to internet data provides the company with a significant advantage in the artificial intelligence (AI) race, particularly compared to rivals such as OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT.
While ChatGPT maintains the largest number of monthly active users, recent analysis by US research firm Sensor Tower shows that Google’s Gemini chatbot has recently surpassed ChatGPT in both user growth and the amount of time people spend interacting with it.
Google’s long-standing dominance in internet search, combined with its ownership of platforms like YouTube and the Android operating system, has given the company unparalleled data resources to train its AI systems. This extensive data access has contributed to Gemini outperforming competitors, though it has also sparked discussions about Google’s potential to monopolize technology markets.
Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince highlighted Google’s unique position in an interview with Wired, noting that the company has built the infrastructure to monetize traffic and is now a major player in AI research. According to Prince, Google’s systems can access 3.2 times more web pages than OpenAI, 4.6 times more than Microsoft, and 4.8 times more than Anthropic or Meta. “They have this incredibly privileged access,” he said.
Prince argued that the AI race is increasingly determined by the scale of data available rather than computing chips, research, or technology alone. “Google is the problem here. It is the company that is keeping us from going forward on the internet, and until we force them — or hopefully convince them — that they should play by the same rules as everyone else and split their crawlers up between search and AI, I think we’re going to have a hard time completely locking all the content down,” he added.
To counter this, Cloudflare launched a “Content Independence Day” initiative on July 1, offering tools for clients to opt out of having their data used to train AI models. Since its launch, the program has reportedly blocked more than 400 billion AI bot requests.
