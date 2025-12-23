403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey captures senior ISIS figure in Afghanistan-Pakistan region
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has captured Mehmet Goren, a senior operative of the ISIS (Daesh) terror group, in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region and brought him to Türkiye, security sources reported on Monday.
Goren, who operated under the codename Yahya, had risen to an administrative role within ISIS camps and was reportedly tasked with organizing suicide attacks. According to sources, he had agreed to carry out attacks targeting civilians in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Türkiye, and Europe.
MIT intelligence revealed that Goren had traveled from Türkiye to the Afghanistan-Pakistan region and had survived previous airstrikes against ISIS elements in Pakistan.
He had been operating alongside Ozgur Altun, known as Abu Yasir Al Turki, who was previously involved in transferring ISIS members from Türkiye to the Afghanistan-Pakistan area and had been captured and arrested by Turkish authorities.
Goren, who operated under the codename Yahya, had risen to an administrative role within ISIS camps and was reportedly tasked with organizing suicide attacks. According to sources, he had agreed to carry out attacks targeting civilians in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Türkiye, and Europe.
MIT intelligence revealed that Goren had traveled from Türkiye to the Afghanistan-Pakistan region and had survived previous airstrikes against ISIS elements in Pakistan.
He had been operating alongside Ozgur Altun, known as Abu Yasir Al Turki, who was previously involved in transferring ISIS members from Türkiye to the Afghanistan-Pakistan area and had been captured and arrested by Turkish authorities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment