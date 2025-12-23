403
Turkcell to launch international roaming in Syria starting Tuesday
(MENAFN) Turkcell, Türkiye’s largest mobile operator and leading data center provider, announced on Monday that it will activate international roaming services in Syria starting Tuesday.
CEO Ali Taha Koc made the announcement while congratulating Türkiye’s new ambassador to Syria, Nuh Yilmaz, on his first day in office. Yilmaz previously served as deputy foreign minister.
"On this occasion, I would also like to share the information that Turkcell has launched international roaming in Syria as of December 23rd, 00:00. Turkcell subscribers who are in Syria will be able to use their lines," Koc stated on the social media platform X.
Ambassador Yilmaz expressed gratitude for the development, noting its benefits for travelers.
"This development is both pleasing and life-facilitating for our citizens traveling to Syria. We are on the ground with all our institutions, standing by the Syrian people," he said.
