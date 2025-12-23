Open Road Supply Co. Launches Revolutionary Magnetic Surfboard Rack For Van Life And Beach Camping Enthusiasts

MENAFN - GetNews)



"We created this magnetic rack because surfers and van campers were tired of dealing with sandy boards inside their living spaces and drilling permanent holes into their expensive van conversions. This solution gives them the security they need with the flexibility they want."Open Road Supply Co. has introduced an innovative magnetic surfboard rack designed specifically for surfers and van owners who demand convenience without compromising their vehicles. The drill-free mounting system uses industrial-strength magnets to securely hold up to 100 pounds while remaining easily removable, solving the age-old problem of sandy, cluttered boards at beach campsites.

Open Road Supply Co., operating under Twill Product Design Company LLC, has officially launched a game-changing product for the surf and van life communities. The new magnetic surfboard rack represents a significant innovation in vehicle-mounted board storage, offering a no-drill solution that has been eagerly anticipated by surfers and outdoor enthusiasts who camp at coastal destinations.

The magnetic surfboard rack addresses a common frustration experienced by beach campers and surf travelers: keeping boards clean, secure, and out of the way without permanently modifying their vehicles. Traditional rack systems require drilling into vehicle bodies, which many van owners are reluctant to do, especially those with newer Sprinter, Transit, or Promaster conversions that represent substantial investments. This new magnetic system changes that equation entirely.

Using rubber-coated industrial-strength magnets, the rack attaches firmly to any steel-bodied vehicle and can support up to 100 pounds of weight. This capacity means it can easily hold multiple surfboards or a paddle board without concern about stability or security. The rubber coating protects vehicle paint from scratches while providing additional grip and weather resistance. Despite its impressive holding power, the entire rack can be removed with one hand when it is time to pack up and move to the next location.

The practical benefits extend beyond just convenience. Surfers who camp at the beach know the struggle of dealing with sandy boards. Bringing boards inside a van means tracking sand into living and sleeping areas, creating an uncomfortable mess that is difficult to clean in a mobile environment. Leaving boards on the ground exposes them to sand, moisture, and potential damage from foot traffic or shifting equipment. The magnetic rack keeps boards elevated, clean, and safely secured to the side of the vehicle, dramatically improving the beach camping experience.

Open Road Supply Co. has positioned itself as more than just a product manufacturer. The company operates a curated marketplace that brings together premier brands in the van accessory, camping, and surfing product sectors. Through strategic partnerships with respected names like Sandy Vans, AVC Rig, Almond Surfboards, and Jackery, Open Road Supply Co. offers customers a one-stop shopping destination where they can compare and purchase products from their favorite brands side by side.

The marketplace model provides significant value to customers through exclusive deals offering up to 40 percent off retail prices. This approach allows van owners, campers, and surfers to upgrade their entire setup in one convenient transaction while enjoying substantial savings. Rather than visiting multiple websites and comparing prices across different retailers, customers can find everything they need in one place with confidence that they are getting competitive pricing.

The magnetic surfboard rack is currently available for pre-order through the company website, generating excitement among the target audience of surfers, beach camping enthusiasts, and van conversion owners. Early customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with users praising the rack's practicality and ease of use.

The product launch comes at an ideal time as van life culture continues to grow and more people seek ways to combine their passion for surfing with mobile living arrangements. The magnetic rack fills a genuine need in this expanding market segment, offering a thoughtfully designed solution that respects both the vehicle and the lifestyle of its users.

Open Road Supply Co. continues to focus on identifying problems within the outdoor adventure and mobile living communities and developing practical solutions that enhance the experience for enthusiasts who refuse to choose between their passions and their comfort.

