2025 Year End Development Roundup For TTS

A look back at 2025 and a very eventful year for Travel Technology Solutions.

2025 was a milestone year for Travel Technology Solutions as many objectives and checkpoints were reached. This year saw the inception of a new, insurance based technology as well as full deployment of the hospit-AI-lity and ClimAIteTRACK evaluation portals. All public facing websites and portals were substantially upgraded for speed and user friendliness including a stand alone Evaluation Portal, enabling public access to all online evaluation portals available from TTS. 2025 saw significant development progress across all technologies and 2026 will be a key year for the flagship platforms. Read on for project specific updates.

hospit-AI-lity

2025 was a banner year for the hospit-AI-tlity with the public release of Walt, the first trainer from the platform. Using advanced RAG pipelines, Walt can answer basic questions about guest services and travel related customer service. 2026 will see major upgrades and Walt 2.0 will be deployed in the early part of the year. The 2nd generation represents a huge leap towards Walt's goal of training entry level travel workers and guest service representatives.

ClimAIteTRACK

The ClimAIteTRACK user evaluation portal was launched and is now providing Environmental Assessment Grade reports on demand and for any location. Extensive fine tuning of data acquisition and analytics processes have positioned ClimAIteTRACK as a viable insurance management tool, practical and efficient for bulk reporting. Upgrades for 2026 include an improved user experience with the sample, DPPM functionality and additional layers of data and analytics for more precise scoring and grading. Increasing insurance costs, related to climate change, position technology like ClimAIteTRACK as a valuable tool for the insurance industry.

medTOUR+assist

Increasing costs and wait times continues to drive the medical tourism category and mobile technology such as medTOUR+assist aim to simplify and elevate medical and wellness travel experiences. 2025 saw online evaluation mock-ups released and the early stage designing of a companion desktop application that syncs with the mobile app, adding an additional layer of accessibility for medical travel planners. Live, online evaluations of mobile app functions and desktop layouts slated for Q2 of 2026.

PokkeTTREK

The travel industry is a data driven business and PokkeTTREK aims to deliver benefits to travelers and travel businesses. A fully functional trip tracking app, PokeTTREK maximizes smartphone capability and delivers trip management and engagement functionality before, during and after the trip. Travel businesses can benefit from the marketing and preference insights generated by PokkeTTREK, gaining competitive advantage in a very crowded marketplace. Framework and updated design evaluations deployed in late Q1 and early Q2. Online access of the 'Where Am I?' localization function will be available at the Evaluation Portal in late Q2 2026.

TripReMIT

Emerging payment trends are creating new opportunities for small and midsize travel providers in the growing digital currency category. As traveler preferences shift to digital wallets and alternative forms of payment, travel businesses that enable cryptocurrency acceptance can tap into a growing and lucrative demographic of cryptocurrency users. TripReMIT is a lightweight technology that integrates into existing websites and mobile apps and can also be configured as a standalone payment access page or popup payment portal. Speed testing and blockchain experimentation will offer potential new solutions for the technology and a currency exchange tester is set to be deployed at the evaluation portal in late Q2 or Q3 2026.

Heading Into 2026

2026 will be an extremely busy year for TTS with major technology upgrades and launch of the 2nd generation of Walt on deck. Expanded data acquisition and analytics for more precise reporting and deployment of the DPPM evaluation is slated for ClimAIteTRACK. Interactive mobile and desktop mock-ups will allow users to try out medTOUR+assist functionality and revised design evaluations for PokkeTTREK and TripReMIT will improve proposed layouts and GUIs. All technology information and media is available at the TTS Homepage: traveltechnologysolutions. Visit The Newsroom for weekly media updates from TTS or reach out directly to... with any questions or comments. Thank you for reading!