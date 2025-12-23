Gaelix Marine Service Expands Global Thruster Expertise With Max Power Systems

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 21, 2025 12:37 pm - Gaelix Marine Service expands its global engineering support for Max Power thruster systems, part of the LALIZAS Group, providing international supply outside Greece alongside certified marine safety solutions.

Gaelix Marine Service, an international marine equipment specialist, continues to strengthen its global engineering portfolio by supporting Max Power thruster systems as part of an integrated maneuvering and safety approach for yachts and commercial vessels worldwide.

Max Power, a renowned manufacturer of marine thrusters and maneuvering solutions, operates as part of the LALIZAS Group, combining advanced propulsion engineering with one of the world's most established marine safety and equipment organizations. This synergy allows for a unified focus on performance, reliability, and long-term operational safety.

Gaelix Marine Service provides engineering-focused support, system selection guidance, and international supply of Max Power thruster solutions outside the Greek domestic market, serving yacht owners, shipyards, and marine professionals across global markets.

Engineering-Driven Maneuvering Solutions for Modern Vessels

Rather than acting as a conventional retail distributor, Gaelix Marine Service applies an engineering-first methodology to every thruster project. Max Power systems are selected based on vessel length, displacement, hull geometry, propulsion layout, and electrical or hydraulic configuration.

The supported thruster range includes:

Electric tunnel thrusters for motor yachts and sailing yachts

DC and AC thruster configurations

Hydraulic thrusters for larger yachts and commercial vessels

Retractable and performance-oriented maneuvering solutions

This structured approach ensures precise vessel control, enhanced docking safety, and reliable operation under demanding marine conditions.

Official Partnership Within the LALIZAS Group Ecosystem

As an official international partner of Max Power, Gaelix Marine Service works within the broader LALIZAS Group ecosystem, delivering original equipment supported by manufacturer specifications and technical expertise.

At the same time, Gaelix Marine Service remains an official representative of LALIZAS, supplying certified marine safety equipment that meets international regulatory standards. This dual alignment enables a comprehensive solution covering both vessel maneuvering systems and onboard safety infrastructure.

Clear Market Separation and Regional Compliance

While Max Power thruster solutions are supplied exclusively to international markets, Gaelix Marine Service maintains a dedicated regional platform in Greece through



The Greek operation focuses on marine safety equipment, technical services, and certified LALIZAS solutions, fully aligned with national and international compliance requirements. This separation ensures regulatory clarity while supporting global marine projects without territorial conflict.



About Gaelix Marine Service

Gaelix Marine Service is an international marine equipment supplier and technical partner supporting yacht owners, shipyards, and marine professionals worldwide. The company specializes in maneuvering systems, certified safety equipment, and engineering-driven marine solutions for recreational and commercial vessels.