Hodusoft Unveils AI-Powered Contact Centre Suite Designed Exclusively For Online Betting Operators

HoduSoft, a leading provider of unified communication and contact center solutions, announced the launch of its AI-powered Contact Center Suite designed specifically for the online betting and iGaming industry. This industry-focused release aims to help betting operators deliver secure, compliant, and highly personalized customer experiences through digital-first engagement channels.

The newly introduced solution is an exclusive part of HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite, purpose-built to meet the complex operational and regulatory demands of betting platforms. By integrating AI, predictive analytics, and automation, the suite helps gaming operators streamline player communications, enhance service accuracy, and scale customer support seamlessly during peak betting periods.

"Our focus has always been to empower customers with tailored communication solutions," said Kartik Khambhati, Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer at HoduSoft. "With the growing popularity of online betting and gaming, the need for real-time, compliant, and intelligent customer interaction platforms is greater than ever. This specialized suite empowers operators to manage large-scale interactions efficiently while safeguarding player trust and data integrity."

Key Capabilities and Benefits

-AI-Powered Automation: Smart routing, AI-powered chatbot, and voice bot efficiently handle routine player inquiries, reducing agent workload.

-Real-Time Sentiment Analysis: AI-driven insights help detect player emotion and engagement, enabling agents to respond empathetically and proactively.

-Regulatory Compliance Tools: Inbuilt real-time monitoring and quality analysis features assist operators in staying compliant with gaming regulations and AML/KYC requirements.

-Omnichannel Engagement: Unified support across voice, chat, email, WhatsApp, SMS, and social media, ensuring consistent player communication.

Scalable Infrastructure: Multi-tenant, cloud-ready architecture designed to handle high interaction volumes during tournaments or peak betting events.

With this launch, HoduSoft strengthens its position as an innovation-driven communication enabler for specialized industries. The AI-powered contact center suite not only drives efficiency and operational intelligence but also helps operators enhance responsible gaming efforts through improved player monitoring and engagement visibility.

"At HoduSoft, we're committed to delivering solutions that align with industry-specific challenges," added Khambhati. "For online betting operators, our new suite turns intelligent automation into a competitive advantage, ensuring better customer relationships, faster resolutions, and a safer gaming environment."

The new AI-powered contact center suite is available as part of the HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite deployment options-on-premises or cloud.

For more details about the AI-Powered Contact Center Suite for Online Betting Operators, visit and connect with the HoduSoft team.

About HoduSoft

Founded in 2015, HoduSoft is one of the leading global providers of cutting-edge communication solutions. The company empowers businesses to enhance collaboration and customer engagement through innovation-driven software.