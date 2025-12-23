403
Trump says Greenland vital for US national security
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Greenland is strategically necessary for America’s national security, citing what he described as insufficient defense of the territory by Denmark, which administers the semi-autonomous region.
Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump said: "We need Greenland for national protection," while criticizing Copenhagen’s role in safeguarding the island. His comments followed the announcement that Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry had been appointed as Washington’s special envoy to Greenland.
Praising the choice, Trump described Landry as "a great guy. He's a deal guy."
Elaborating on his position, Trump rejected claims that US interest in Greenland is driven by resource extraction. "We need Greenland for national security, not for minerals...We need Greenland for national security. And if you take a look at Greenland, you look up and down the coast, you have Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need it for national security. We have to have it...Greenland's a big deal," he said.
Earlier, leaders from Denmark and Greenland issued a joint response reaffirming the territory’s status. "You cannot annex another country. Not even with an argument about international security. Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders and the U.S. shall not take over Greenland," the statement said, according to reports.
Meanwhile, Denmark’s foreign minister said authorities plan to summon the US ambassador for clarification following Landry’s appointment, as stated in official remarks.
Landry later reacted publicly to the nomination, thanking Trump and writing: "It’s an honor to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the U.S. This in no way affects my position as Governor of Louisiana!"
Greenland, once a Danish colony, was granted home rule in 1979 and continues to be part of the Kingdom of Denmark. In 2008, residents voted in favor of expanded self-governance, with 75.5% approving the Self-Government Act. The legislation, which took effect in June 2009, increased Greenland’s autonomy while Denmark retained authority over foreign affairs, defense and security.
