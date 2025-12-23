403
Trump Seeks Takeover of Greenland: “We Have to Have It”
(MENAFN) Donald Trump on Monday renewed his push to acquire Greenland, sparking fierce pushback from Denmark and the European Union.
"We need Greenland for national security, not for minerals," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. "They say Denmark owns it. Denmark has spent no money and has no military protection," Trump said.
Denmark holds legal authority over Greenland's defense and operates military assets connected to the Arctic territory.
Sunday saw Trump announce Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as his special envoy to Greenland.
"We have to have it (Greenland) and he (Landry) wanted to lead the charge," Trump said.
