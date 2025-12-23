403
New Zealand, India Finalize Landmark Free Trade Agreement
(MENAFN) New Zealand and India finalized a sweeping bilateral free trade agreement Monday that will strip tariffs from 95 percent of New Zealand's exports while providing duty-free entry for all Indian goods into the New Zealand market.
Set for signature during the first six months of next year, the pact immediately removes levies on sheep meat, wool, coal, and more than 95 percent of forestry and timber shipments, a New Zealand government statement confirmed. Seafood, fruit, wine, and manuka honey will see substantial tariff cuts under the arrangement.
New Zealand's Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay called the agreement—which encompasses services, skilled work visas, and geographical indication protections—one that "is in New Zealand's best interest and will deliver thousands of jobs and billions in additional exports."
India's federal commerce ministry characterized the deal as the "best-ever market access and services offer by New Zealand to India, covering 118 services sectors."
Student movement between nations will expand through post-study work permits and professional qualification pathways in New Zealand, "with no numerical caps," the ministry stated.
The nine-month negotiation cycle launched in March after New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's diplomatic visit to India, McClay noted.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the completed FTA discussions on X as evidence of "a strong political will and shared ambition to deepen economic ties between the two countries."
