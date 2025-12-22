Digital Biomanufacturing Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The Digital Biomanufacturing market is dominated by a mix of global bioprocessing leaders and emerging digital-first biotechnology innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced data-driven platforms, automation-enabled bioprocess optimization, and integrated AI-powered manufacturing solutions to enhance production efficiency, reduce variability, and accelerate time-to-market. Strengthening digital infrastructure and real-time process intelligence is becoming central to ensuring quality, scalability, and regulatory alignment. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on technological advancements, form strategic collaborations, and unlock new growth opportunities across biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Digital Biomanufacturing Market?

According to our research, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc led global sales in 2024 with a 4% market share. The Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services division of the company completely involved in the digital biomanufacturing market, provide a comprehensive range of laboratory instruments, reagents, consumables and digital lab solutions, including integrated data management and analytics software to streamline workflows and enable data-driven decision-making in research and production environments.

How Concentrated Is the Digital Biomanufacturing Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 21% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry's diverse solution ecosystem driven by varying technology maturities, domain-specific process requirements, and the growing adoption of digital tools across bioprocessing segments. Leading vendors such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher (Cytiva), Merck KGaA, Dassault Systems (BIOVIA), and Sartorius strengthen their positions through integrated bioprocess platforms, advanced automation capabilities, and deep expertise in biologics manufacturing. At the same time, numerous smaller companies cater to specialized needs in data analytics, MES, digital twins, and process control. As digital transformation accelerates across biopharmaceutical production, increased collaboration, strategic partnerships, and targeted consolidation are expected to enhance the influence of major vendors and streamline digital biomanufacturing ecosystems.

.Leading companies include:

oThermo Fisher Scientific Inc (4%)

oDanaher Corp. (Cytiva) (3%)

oMerck KGaA (2%)

oDassault Systemes SE (BIOVIA) (2%)

oSartorius AG (Sartorius Stedim Biotech) (2%)

oLonza AG (2%)

oGE Healthcare (2%)

oSiemens AG (2%)

oKörber Pharma (Werum PAS-X MES) (1%)

oAgilent Technologies Inc (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

.North America: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, NVIDIA, Culture Biosciences, Ginkgo Bioworks, Amyris, Synthace, Tesela Gen, Arcadia Science, Benchling, Bio Basic, STEMCELL Technologies, Synthego, Zymeworks, Agilent Technologies Inc., Katalyze AI, Sartorius, Unither Pharmaceuticals, Landsteiner Scientific, Liomont, Pisa Pharmaceuticals and Birmex are leading companies in this region.

.Asia Pacific: Shimadzu Corporation, Honeywell International, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson, Eurofins Scientific, 3M Company, SAP India, Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Pall Corporation, Samsung Biologics Co, Ltd, MilliporeSigma, Wu Xi Biologics, Asymchem Laboratories (Tianjin) Co Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Sysmex Corporation are leading companies in this region.

.Western Europe: Lonza Group AG, Sartorius AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Eppendorf AG, Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co KG, Cytena GmbH, Miltenyi Biotec, Aenitis Technologies, Gilead Sciences, Renuron Group, Sanofi SA, Siemens Healthineers AG, Cytiva Europe GmbH and Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA are leading companies in this region.

.Eastern Europe: Cytiva, BIOCAD, Cytocast, Deep Med Chem and Pharmasyntez are leading companies in this region.

.South America: Biotimize, Stämm, AMEGA Biotech, mAbxience, 3M Co and ABB Group are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

.Adoption of AI and automation to improve efficiency, automate key processes and ensure consistent product quality.

.Example: Sartorius Stedim Biotech integration of Sartorius's bioprocessing systems with Tulip Interfaces' real-time digital platform (April 2025) enhancing end-to-end visibility and optimization in single use bioprocessing by integrating Sartorius's bioprocessing systems with Tulip's real-time digital platform.

.These innovations enable smarter process control, reduce manual errors, and improve data accessibility across production teams, highlighting how AI and automation are transforming digital biomanufacturing.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

.Launching new operational capabilities and solutions to strengthen market position

.Enhancing process automation and AI-driven predictive analytics

.Focusing on regulatory compliance and quality assurance frameworks

.Leveraging cloud-based data management for scalable and integrated operations

