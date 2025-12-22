Sun Hung Kai & Co. Co-Invests In Janus Henderson, A Leading Global Asset Manager



Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (“SHK & Co.”, SEHK: 86), a leading alternative investment platform headquartered in Hong Kong, announced its co-investment in a fund newly set up and managed by Trian Partners. The fund has been established to participate in an acquisition of Janus Henderson Group plc (“Janus Henderson”, NYSE: JHG), a global asset manager currently listed on the NYSE with US$484 billion in assets under management. Further details are available in SHK & Co.'s official announcement. Under a definitive agreement, Janus Henderson will be acquired by Trian Fund Management, L.P. and its affiliated funds (“Trian”), and General Catalyst Group Management, LLC and its affiliated funds (“General Catalyst”) in an all-cash transaction at an equity value of approximately US$7.4 billion. For more information, please refer to the official press release. Trian, an investment firm with significant experience investing and operating in the asset management sector, currently owns 20.6% of Janus Henderson's outstanding shares and has been a shareholder since 2020 with Board representation since 2022. General Catalyst is a global investment and transformation company with a focus on applying AI to enhance business operations. As a private company, Janus Henderson would continue to be led by the current management team with Ali Dibadj as Chief Executive Officer and would maintain its main presence in both London, England, and Denver, Colorado. Tony Edwards, Deputy CEO at SHK & Co., commented:“SHK & Co. is pleased to participate in the co-investment in Janus Henderson, a leading global active asset manager with a 91-year heritage. We have been impressed by the company's outstanding performance under the leadership of Ali and his exceptional team. By partnering with Trian, General Catalyst, and fellow investors, we see significant potential for Janus Henderson to enhance its product offerings, client services, technology, and talent development. SHK & Co. remains committed to strengthening our alternative investment platform through strategic investments and long-term global partnerships. We believe this investment will further advance our ability to deliver innovative solutions for our clients and support our platform's growth.” The investor group includes strategic investors SHK & Co., Qatar Investment Authority, and other global investors such as MassMutual, all of whom are excited to partner with Janus Henderson, its employees, and clients. - End - About Sun Hung Kai & Co. Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited (SEHK: 86) (“SHK & Co.” / the“Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the“Group”) is a leading Hong Kong-based financial institution recognised for its expertise in alternative investments and wealth management. Since 1969, the Company has built a diversified investment portfolio across public markets, credit and alternatives strategies including real estate and private equity, delivering long-term risk-adjusted returns. Leveraging on its deep-rooted Asian heritage, SHK & Co. supports and nurtures specialist emerging asset managers globally, empowering them to excel. SHK & Co. also utilises its long-standing investment expertise and resources in providing tailored investment solutions to like-minded partners and ultra-high-net-worth investors through its Family Office Solutions. As at 30 June 2025, the Group held about HK$37.7 billion in total assets. For more, please visit: / follow SHK & Co. on LinkedIn. About Janus Henderson Group plc Janus Henderson Group is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping clients define and achieve superior financial outcomes through differentiated insights, disciplined investments, and world-class service. As of September 30, 2025, Janus Henderson had approximately US$484 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. The firm helps millions of people globally invest in a brighter future together. Headquartered in London, Janus Henderson is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. About Trian Fund Management Founded in 2005, Trian Fund Management, L.P. (“Trian”) is a multi-billion dollar investment management firm. Trian is a highly engaged shareholder, bringing an entrepreneurial spirit, deep operational expertise, and an ownership mentality to its public and private investments. Leveraging the 50+ years' operating experience of our Founding Partners, Nelson Peltz and Peter May, Trian seeks to invest in high quality companies with untapped potential. Trian works with management teams and boards to help companies execute operational and strategic initiatives designed to drive long-term shareholder value. About General Catalyst General Catalyst is a global investment and transformation company that partners with the world's most ambitious entrepreneurs to drive resilience and applied AI. We support founders with a long-term view who challenge the status quo, partnering with them from seed to growth stage and beyond. With offices in San Francisco, New York City, Boston, Berlin, Bangalore, and London, we have supported the growth of 800+ businesses, including Airbnb, Anduril, Applied Intuition, Commure, Glean, Guild, Gusto, Helsing, Hubspot, Kayak, Livongo, Mistral, Ramp, Samsara, Snap, Stripe, Sword, and Zepto. For more: Media enquiry, please contact: Burson Sidney Leng +852 5443 4320 Caleb Leung +852 9190 1969 Joyce Zhan +852 9142 2528 Email: ...

