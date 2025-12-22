Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) Capitalizing On Rising Energy Demand, Including AI Data Center Boom



U.S. and global electricity demand is rising sharply, driven in part by energy-hungry AI-focused data centers.

Safe & Green Holdings operates across oil and gas production, services, and energy technologies, as energy independence has returned to the policy and investment agenda in the United States.

Wholly owned subsidiary Olenox gives Safe & Green Holdings exposure to domestic energy supply and significant service revenues. Digital monitoring and optimization tools are increasingly important in modern energy operations.

U.S. electricity consumption is set to reach record levels in 2025 and 2026, according to projections from the Energy Information Administration. The agency expects demand to climb to 4,199 billion kilowatt-hours in 2025 and 4,267 billion kWh in 2026, up from a record 4,110 billion kWh in 2024, as reported by Reuters in December ( ).

A significant driver of that increase is the rapid expansion of data centers dedicated to artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. These facilities consume large amounts of electricity around the clock, adding pressure to power grids already adapting to electrification in...

