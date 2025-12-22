HTM Korea Launches Advanced CERA+ Fire Suppression Patch, Expanding Global Safety Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEOUL, KOREA, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTM Korea, a Korean fire-safety technology company, announced the global expansion of its innovative automatic fire-suppression product line, CERA+, designed to prevent electrical fires in outlets and distribution boards.









The company has rapidly grown within the domestic market through public procurement channels, supplying products to government agencies, educational institutions, and major industrial clients.

CERA+ is a compact fire-suppression patch that activates automatically when an electrical hotspot occurs. Containing a certified clean-agent extinguishing compound, the patch bursts at a specific temperature and releases the agent to suppress flames at the earliest stage. The product has received official KFI (Korea Fire Institute) type approval, along with reliability tests such as temperature, humidity, and durability evaluations.

HTM Korea currently offers outlet-type patches and distribution-board models in 20L, 40L, and 80L capacities. The company is accelerating its entry into Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States, supported by growing demand from data centers, residential complexes, and industrial facilities.

"As electrical fire risks continue to rise worldwide, we aim to provide simple but highly effective protection that any facility can adopt easily," said a company representative. "We will continue expanding our product line and strengthening global partnerships."

Media contact

Company: HTM Korea Co., Ltd.

Contact: Su Hyeon Oh

Phone: +82-10-3504-2913

Email: ...

Website: