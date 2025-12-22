FIIDS Urges Trump Administration To Ease H-1B Visa Delays

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Dec 23 (IANS) A leading Indian American policy organization has urged the Trump administration to adopt a more calibrated approach to expanded social media vetting for H-1B and H-4 visa applicants, warning that widespread cancellations and delays in visa appointments are disrupting US industry and stranding thousands of high-skilled workers abroad.

In a letter addressed to President Donald J. Trump, the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) said it strongly supports the US Department of State's decision to expand online presence and social media vetting to all H-1B and H-4 applicants.

The new policy became effective December 15. FIIDS described it as“a vital step in enhancing national security through thorough reviews of applicants' digital footprints to identify potential risks.”

At the same time, FIIDS cautioned that the implementation of the new measures has led to“widespread cancellations and rescheduling of visa appointments-pushing many from December 2025 into March 2026 or later,” causing“significant disruptions for essential workers and US industry.”

The organization said thousands of H-1B holders are currently stranded abroad after holiday travel or visa renewals due to consular cancellations, with the impact falling heavily on Indian nationals.

In its letter, FIIDS noted that Indian professionals account for“70–75% of approvals,” making them particularly vulnerable to the sudden appointment bottlenecks.

According to the letter, major technology companies have already begun to feel the effects.

“Tech leaders, including Google, Apple, and Microsoft, have issued advisories warning employees against international travel, citing unpredictable delays that could indefinitely halt contributions to critical projects,” FIIDS said.

The group warned that prolonged disruptions threaten ongoing work in“AI, data platforms, engineering, and other high-impact fields,” with broader implications for US“economic competitiveness, innovation leadership, and global advantage.”

FIIDS emphasised that its concerns are not aimed at rolling back enhanced scrutiny but at preventing avoidable disruption.

It urged the administration to“preserve existing scheduled appointments without blanket cancellations,” proposing instead that authorities prioritize pre-interview vetting for applicants who already hold confirmed slots.

The organization also recommended placing clear limits on additional processing delays.

“We further suggest capping any post-interview administrative processing at one month to alleviate hardships,” the letter said, arguing that such a measure would allow vetted professionals to return promptly to the United States without compromising security objectives.

FIIDS framed its proposal as consistent with the administration's broader policy goals. The suggested approach, it said,“aligns with your Administration's goals of robust immigration enforcement alongside a strong, innovation-driven economy fueled by skilled professionals.”

The H-1B visa program allows US employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations. It has long been a key pathway for Indian professionals in technology, engineering, healthcare, and research to work in the United States.

Over the years, India has emerged as the single largest source country for H-1B beneficiaries, reflecting the depth of U.S.–India ties in high-skilled labor and innovation.