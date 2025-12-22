Bridge Visionaries Convenes Global Leaders At The Intersection Of Creativity, Culture & Climate In Marrakech

MENAFN - GetNews)Bridge Visionaries, a high-level conversation series and international art exhibition, will convene global leaders, creative change-makers, and cultural innovators in Marrakech for an impactful gathering exploring how creativity, culture, and climate intersect to shape a more sustainable future.

Produced by Mack Made LLC and curated by The Bridge Art Gallery (Jersey City, NJ & Wilmington, DE), Bridge Visionaries is presented as a curated experience within the ASOPO Festival, set against the global energy surrounding the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The program brings together voices from sport, sustainability, policy, business, and the arts for meaningful dialogue and cross-sector connection.

A Global Conversation with Influential Voices

Bridge Visionaries will feature a dynamic lineup of speakers representing Africa, the U.S., and the global diaspora, including leaders from sport for development, corporate sustainability, youth empowerment, and cultural diplomacy. Participating speakers include:



Mohamed Amine Zariat, Founder & President, TIBU Africa

Donald Woodard, U.S.-based sports and entertainment attorney Additional leaders from sport, sustainability, governance, and the creative economy

Together, speakers will engage in forward-looking conversations focused on moving beyond philanthropy toward real ESG implementation, with emphasis on youth and gender empowerment, climate action (SDG 13), and the power of sport and culture as drivers of social and economic impact.

International Art Exhibition: Expressive Creative Soul

Complementing the conversation series is Expressive Creative Soul, a special international art exhibition curated by The Bridge Art Gallery and presented at The Meydene“L'Expo” at M Avenue, on view December 18, 2025 through January 4, 2026.

The exhibition features powerful works by four American artists:



Maurice Evans

Troy Jones

Bryant Small REAP13 (Ron Powell)

Together, these artists explore themes of identity, culture, resilience, and the expressive brilliance of the African diaspora. Visitors are invited to schedule viewing sessions and meet the curators, Cheryl and Christopher Mack, for guided conversations around the work and its global context.

Organizers & Vision

Bridge Visionaries is led by Cheryl and Christopher Mack, arts advocates, cultural curators, and co-founders of The Bridge Art Gallery and Mack Made LLC. Known for producing high-impact exhibitions, festivals, and global convenings, the Macks are committed to bridging art, culture, sustainability, and economic development across borders.

“Bridge Visionaries is about creating space-space for dialogue, for art, for bold ideas, and for new collaborations that move culture and climate forward together,” said Cheryl Mack.“Hosting this convening in Marrakech during this global moment makes the exchange even more powerful.”

Looking Ahead

Bridge Visionaries marks the beginning of a broader international platform, with future programming planned in the United States in alignment with the FIFA World Cup 2026 and beyond.