MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing of Predictiv AI Inc.

December 22, 2025 4:00 PM EST | Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Predictiv AI Inc. ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"). The Toronto-based Company's common shares, which were previously listed on the TSX Venture Exchange's NEX board, began trading on the CSE today under the symbol PAI following a reverse takeover transaction.

Predictiv AI is focused on harnessing artificial intelligence to drive operational efficiencies for businesses. Its AI platforms include Shift, a fleet and asset management solution designed to optimize vehicle operations, enable real-time asset tracking, reduce downtime, and enhance workforce productivity across multiple industries, and CloudRep, an AI-powered communications platform that supports voice, chat, and messaging workflows to improve operational responsiveness and customer engagement.

"The potential applications for artificial intelligence across the global economy are vast, and we are pleased to have numerous companies on the CSE that are working to harness it in innovative ways," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "We wish Predictiv AI success with this increasingly crucial and powerful technology."

"Today marks an important milestone as we begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange. As a Canadian AI company focused on vertical AI applications that deliver measurable impact, this listing supports our next phase of growth across key industries," said Suman Pushparajah, CEO of Predictiv AI.

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

=============================

Website:

Blog:

CSE TV on YouTube:

CSE's "The Exchange for EntrepreneursTM" Podcast: category/cse-podcast/

Linkedin:

X (Twitter):

Instagram:

Facebook:

Contact:

James Black

416-572-2000

...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)