Spacex Rival ULA CEO Tory Bruno Steps Down After 12 Years - Says 'My Work Here Is Now Complete'

ULA is among SpaceX's major competitors in the rocket launch space. Earlier this month, ULA's Atlas V rocket carried a mission for Amazon and launched 27 broadband satellites for the Amazon Leo constellation.

United Launch Alliance CEO Tory Bruno has resigned from the helm of the company after nearly 12 years.

ULA is a joint venture between Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp. ULA Lockheed Martin Board Chair Robert Lightfoot and ULA Boeing Board Chair Kay Sears announced Bruno's exit on Monday and said that Chief Operating Officer John Elbon has been named as interim CEO while the board proceeds to find the next permanent leader for the rocket launcher company.

Bruno, they said, resigned to pursue another opportunity.

“It has been a great privilege to lead ULA through its transformation and to bring Vulcan into service. My work here is now complete and I will be cheering ULA on,” Bruno said in a post on X.

ULA- SpaceX Rivalry

Tory Bruno's X post

Earlier this month, ULA's Atlas V rocket carried a mission for Amazon and launched 27 broadband satellites for the Amazon Leo constellation, formerly known as Project Kuiper, in low Earth orbit. Amazon intends to rival SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service with its Leo satellite network.

ULA is slated to launch more than half of Amazon's initial constellation of over 3000 satellites atop its Atlas and Vulcan rockets. Thus far, the company has launched 108 satellites.

ULA's Rockets

ULA's Delta rocket family has already been retired and the Atlas V is in the process of being retired. Bruno oversaw the retirement of Delta after joining in 2014.

The company is looking to replace Atlas with Vulcan amid heightened launch competition from SpaceX. Vulcan launched for the first time in early 2024 after several delays. The rocket currently has a substantial backlog of military launches.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Boeing stayed within the 'bearish' territory coupled with 'low' message volume over the past 24 hours while sentiment around Lockheed stayed in 'bullish' territory

BA stock has gained 23% this year while LMT shares fell marginally.

