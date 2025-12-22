EXL Promotes Seasoned Insurance Executive Raghav Jaggi

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced the promotion of Raghav Jaggi to Executive Vice President, Insurance Practice Leader, recognizing his exceptional leadership, strategic vision and more than two decades of contributions to EXL's growth and success.

Raghav joined EXL in 2003 and has since held multiple leadership roles across the organization. He was part of some early teams that helped build and scale EXL's core business capabilities and later served as one of the company's first strategic account leaders, strengthening relationships with major global insurers. Over the years, he has played a pivotal role in building EXL's insurance practice into a market leader, driving innovation and delivering impactful solutions for insurers worldwide.

“Raghav's promotion reflects the strength of EXL's leadership bench and our commitment to developing talent within the organization,” said Rohit Kapoor, EXL's chairman and chief executive officer.“For more than two decades, he has consistently taken on more responsibility, built high-performing teams and helped shape how EXL delivers value through data, AI and innovation. We look forward to the broader impact Raghav will continue to have across the company in this expanded role.”

For more than two decades, Raghav has played a pivotal role in leading the life and annuities business and the LifePRO TM technology platform, as well as co-leading the global property and casualty business. In his current role as Insurance Practice Leader, Raghav helps global insurers accelerate growth through digital transformation, intelligent operations and data- and AI-led innovation.

“Raghav's promotion to Executive Vice President, Insurance Practice Leader is validation to his extraordinary journey at EXL and the lasting impact he has had on our clients, our people and our culture,” said Vivek Jetley, president and head of insurance, healthcare and life sciences at EXL.“He has been instrumental in building and scaling our insurance business while helping reimagine clients' operating models through data and AI innovation.”

As a member of EXL's Operating Committee, Raghav is also a recognized thought leader in innovation and data-driven decision making. He has helped play a key role in embedding innovation into EXL's culture by spearheading initiatives such as IdeaTank and EXL's Venture Labs.

