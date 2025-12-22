CHAR Technologies Announces Closing Of Previously Announced Private Placement

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies (“CHAR Tech” or the“Company”) (TSXV:YES), a leader in sustainable energy solutions, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced $CDN 1 million non-brokered private placement (the“Offering”) with an institutional investor.

In connection with closing of the offering, the Company issued 4,550,000 units (“Units”) at a price of $CDN 0.22 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,001,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a“ Common Share”) and one non-transferable Common Share purchase warrant (each, a“ Warrant”). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of $CDN 0.32 for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Company will pay aggregate finder's fees of CDN$ 60,060 in connection with subscriptions from subscribers introduced to the Offering.

The Offering remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Units under the Offering are being offered to purchasers outside of Canada pursuant to an exemption from the prospectus requirement available under Section 2.3 of Ontario Securities Commission Rule 72-503 – Distributions Outside Canada (“ OSC 72-503”), and accordingly, the securities issued pursuant to OSC 72-503 will not be subject to resale restrictions. The Offering is not a Related Party Transaction as defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“ MI 61-101”) and therefore is not subject to TSXV Policy 5.9.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ 1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities law, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital, to continue to progress the Company's project pipeline, and to support capital advisory and investor relations services.

About CHAR Tech

CHAR Tech (TSXV:YES) first-in-kind high temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology processes unmerchantable wood and organic wastes to simultaneously generate two renewable energy revenue streams, renewable natural gas (RNG) or green hydrogen and a solid biocarbon that is a carbon neutral drop-in replacement for metallurgical steel making coal.

CHAR's HTP is an ideal waste to energy solution that aligns with the global green energy transition by diverting waste from landfills and generating sustainable clean energy to decarbonize heavy industry.

