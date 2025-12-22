Ecommerce Automation Giant The Click Commerce Reaches $600M In Revenue Across 350+ Automated Global Stores

MENAFN - GetNews) Redefining Digital Retail for SMBs Through "Done-for-You" Automation and Operational Scalability

By bridging the gap between small entrepreneurs and Fortune 500 strategies, CEO Robert Keenan and The Click Commerce have scaled to 350+ automated stores, turning the complex worlds of Amazon, TikTok, and Walmart into "hands-free" profit engines for business owners worldwide.

The Click Commerce has solidified its position as a leader in end-to-end eCommerce automation, with CEO Keenan announcing that annual revenue has surpassed $600 million. Now managing a network of over 350 automated stores across platforms like Amazon, Walmart, Shopify, eBay, Etsy and TikTok Shop, the company has evolved from a service provider into a global retail powerhouse for entrepreneurs looking to master the online marketplace.

The Click Commerce specializes in "done-for-you" automation, allowing small and medium-sized business owners to launch and scale professional online storefronts without the traditional overhead of manual management. While helping individual owners build their dreams, the firm simultaneously consults for major corporations and Fortune 500 companies, applying elite marketing strategies to the broader retail landscape.

Diving deep into the company's latest achievement, Robert Keenan added, "Our mission has always been to democratize the technology and strategies that the 'big players' use. Surpassing $600 million in revenue is a testament to the fact that automation is no longer a luxury, it is now a necessity. We are giving SMB owners a seat at the table by managing the chaos of 350+ stores on their behalf, allowing them to own a business that works for them, rather than them working for the business."

Reflecting on the operational scale of this achievement, COO Ilana Wolfe noted, "Scaling to this level requires a perfect harmony between human insight and automated precision. Whether we are helping a Fortune company refine their global marketing or setting up a TikTok Shop for a first-time entrepreneur, our focus is on operational scalability. We've built a framework that handles everything from product sourcing to 24/7 customer support, ensuring every store in our ecosystem operates at peak efficiency."

Building on this momentum, the company has launched a strategic roadmap to reach the billion-dollar mark by 2026, focusing on expanding its high-performance automation services across the U.S., UK, and Canada. This growth isn't limited to Western markets; the foundation is already being laid for a broader global footprint. By 2027, the firm plans to introduce its specialized retail systems to South Africa and the Middle East, bringing institutional-grade eCommerce tools to emerging digital economies around the world.

“As we look toward 2026 and 2027, our goal is to bring the same high-performance tools we've used in the U.S. to the global stage. There is an incredible amount of untapped potential in markets like South Africa and the Middle East. By extending our footprint, we're giving entrepreneurs in those regions the same institutional-grade support that has fueled our $600 million milestone here at home. We are moving from a domestic leader to a global standard,” explained CEO Robert Keenan.

With a proven track record and a clear roadmap for global expansion, The Click Commerce is positioned for a landmark year ahead. By simplifying the complexities of eCommerce and focusing on operational excellence, the firm continues to lead the charge in automation, helping business owners thrive in an ever-increasing digital world.