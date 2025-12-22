Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mammootty Set To Collaborate With 'Marco' Director Khalid Rahman For Next Film

2025-12-22 02:21:24
MENAFN

Superstar Mammootty is set to collaborate with the director Khalid Rahman after Unda for his next project.

Produced under the banner of Cubes Entertainment, the production banner responsible for the blockbuster Marco, Mammootty's next film will be produced by Shareef Muhammed.

Cubes Entertainment shared the announcement of Mammootty's upcoming film on their Instagram handle on Sunday.

While sharing the announcement through a tributary video for Mammootty, Cubes Entertainment wrote, "From Bloodbath to Beastland. Now it's time for the BIG BANG. A TRIBUTE TO THE BIG 'M'. Cubes Entertainments Production #3 MAMMOOKKA x KHALID RAHMAN x SHAREEF MUHAMMED."

The details about the project are under wraps. Mammootty and Rahman previously worked in the action drama Unda (2019). The film also starred Shine Tom Chacko, Jacob Gregory and Arjun Ashokan in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Mammootty was recently seen in Kalamkaval, which was directed by Jithin K Jose. The music was composed by Mujeeb Majeed.

Khaleej Times

