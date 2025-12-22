Toward An Athlete- And Planet-Friendly Hakone Ekiden: All Vehicles Provided For The 2026 Race Will Be Electrified

Toyota City, Japan, Dec 23, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced that all vehicles provided for the 102nd Tokyo-Hakone Collegiate Ekiden Championship (Hakone Ekiden) will be electrified. The race, a relay marathon to be held from January 2-3, 2026, will use BEVs, FCEVs, and HEVs. Fuel will also be switched to plant-derived, low-carbon gasoline, minimizing vehicle emissions, particularly of carbon dioxide, to work toward a more athlete- and planet-friendly race.

The Hakone Ekiden is a race with a tradition spanning more than 100 years, dating back to its founding in 1920. Toyota began providing certain operational vehicles in 2003 to help nurture the next generation of young athletes and has supported the event as a sponsor since 2011. Throughout its involvement, Toyota has continually considered how to reduce vehicle emissions to make the race more athlete- and planet-friendly.

Toyota is advancing its multi-pathway approach, offering electrified vehicle options tailored to diverse energy circumstances in each country and region and to varied customer needs. Accordingly, the company felt that its diverse lineup of vehicles, including BEVs and FCEVs, could contribute to the Hakone Ekiden.

In total, 40 electrified vehicles will be provided for the race. The joint camera truck filming leading runners and the Century serving as a race headquarters vehicle will be provided as original FCEV models. These vehicles are equipped with fuel cells instead of engines and powered by motors that generate electricity through the chemical reaction of hydrogen and oxygen. They are extremely quiet and emit only water.

Vehicles transporting people and equipment for the race will also be electrified. e-Palettes will serve as emergency response vehicles for all situations, while FCEV Coasters will transport related personnel.

Each university team operations vehicle will be an HEV used in combination with low-carbon E10 gasoline, which contains 10% biofuel. ENEOS Corporation will provide E10 fuel made from ethanol derived from non-edible sorghum plants produced through the Research Association of Biomass Innovation for Next Generation Automobile Fuels(*). These initiatives will reduce exhaust gases and carbon dioxide emissions from these vehicles.

Sports give people courage and touch their hearts. Toyota, which has supported athletes through various activities since its founding, will continue to help make the Hakone Ekiden a sustainable race that is both athlete- and planet-friendly through these initiatives.

(*) Conducting technological research to efficiently produce bioethanol fuel for vehicles to achieve carbon neutrality. The seven member companies are ENEOS, Suzuki, Subaru, Daihatsu, Toyota, Toyota Tsusho, and Mazda.

List of Provided Vehicles

*: Original vehicles for the race