Toward An Athlete- And Planet-Friendly Hakone Ekiden: All Vehicles Provided For The 2026 Race Will Be Electrified
|Vehicle
|FY2026 (Actual)
|FY2027 (Planned)
|Units
|Race headquarters vehicle
|Century
|* Century (FCEV)
|1
|Race headquarters vehicle (return trip only)
|Land Cruiser 300
|Crown Sedan (FCEV)
|1
|Chairperson's vehicle
|Century GRMN
|Crown Sedan (FCEV)
|1
|Joint camera truck
|Light-duty truckFlatbed type
|* Light-duty truck (FCEV)Flatbed type
|1
|Competitor bus, joint press bus
|Coaster
|* Coaster (FCEV)
|4
|Luggage vehicle
|HiAce
|* GranAce (FCEV)
|1
|PR vehicle, press vehicle
|Crown
|Crown Sedan (FCEV)
|4
|Medical vehicle
|HiAce
|e-Palette (BEV)
|1
|Emergency response vehicle
|Noah
|e-Palette (BEV)
|3
|Technical administration vehicle
|LBX MORIZO RR
|RZ (BEV)
|1
|University management vehicle
|Noah, Voxy
|Noah, Voxy (HEV) + E10 (provided by ENEOS Corporation)
|22
"Achieving zero, and adding new value beyond it"
As part of efforts to pass our beautiful "Home Planet" to the next generation, Toyota has identified and is helping to solve issues faced by individuals and overall society, which Toyota calls "Achieving Zero," hoping to help reduce the negative impacts caused by these issues to people and the environment to zero. Additionally, Toyota is also looking "Beyond Zero" to create and provide greater value by continuing to diligently seek ways to improve lives and society for the future.
About Beyond Zero:
Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.
SDGs Initiatives:Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive, EVs, Transportation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment