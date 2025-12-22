In Win For Indonesia Islanders, Swiss Court Upholds Climate Action Against Holcim
The court has recognised that the plaintiffs deserve legal protection as people whose livelihoods are affected by climate change, the aid organisation of the Swiss Protestant Reformed Church (HEKS) announced on Monday.More More Climate adaptation Four Indonesian islanders take on Swiss cement giant Holcim
This content was published on Nov 26, 2025 A report from Pulau Pari, Indonesia, where four residents have vowed to fight a major Swiss company in one of the world's most polluting industries.Read more: Four Indonesian islanders take on Swiss cement giant H
Four inhabitants of the island of Pari filed the lawsuit against Holcim. They argue that the flooding caused by climate change is threatening the livelihoods of the islanders.
+ Holcim's Uganda unit accused of human rights and environmental abuse
Holcim plans to appeal the decision. At a hearing in September, the company rejected the plaintiffs' claims, arguing it is affected by climate change to the same extent as the global population and that the case shows no concrete, legally protectable interest. Holcim added that it remains committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ds
