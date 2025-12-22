DRDO & RRU Sign Mou To Strengthen Defence & Internal Security Research

MENAFN - KNN India)The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in research, education, training and technology support for defence and internal security.

The MoU was signed by DRDO Distinguished Scientist and Director General (Production Coordination & Services Interaction) Dr Chandrika Kaushik and RRU Vice Chancellor Prof (Dr) Bimal N. Patel, in the presence of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh at South Block. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO, Dr Samir V. Kamat was also present.

The agreement seeks to strengthen India's self-reliance in defence and internal security technologies, aligned with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision and the whole-of-nation approach during Amrit Kaal.

It aims to integrate technological capabilities, academic research and operational insights to enhance national security preparedness.

RRU, an institution of national importance under the Ministry of Home Affairs and the UGC-designated Nodal Centre for Defence Studies, brings academic, training and policy expertise in internal security.

DRDO contributes indigenous defence technologies and system-level research capabilities to address the requirements of the armed forces and security agencies.

Under the MoU, the two institutions will undertake joint research projects, PhD and fellowship programmes, and specialised training and capacity-building initiatives.

The collaboration will also cover studies on emerging security challenges, technology gap analysis, future capability forecasting, and life-cycle management of DRDO-developed systems deployed with Central Armed Police Forces and other agencies under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

