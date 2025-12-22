Defensenewsbreaks Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Deploys Upgraded AI Algorithms For Drone Operations In GPS Denied Environments

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) today announced the deployment of upgraded artificial intelligence algorithms to its patented Safe Pro Object Threat Detection technology in response to customer requests, enhancing drone operations in GPS and GNSS denied environments. The enhanced capabilities enable rapid battlefield image analysis, including 2D and 3D modeling and explosive threat detection from virtually any drone video feed, and were developed following real world exercises in Ukraine based on end user feedback, with the upgraded technology scheduled to be showcased at the U.S. Army 2026 Concept Focused Warfighter Experiment at Fort Hood, Texas.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available“off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit .

