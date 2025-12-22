Ainewsbreaks A2Z Cust2mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Featured On Reboot Chronicles Discussing AI-Driven Transformation Of Grocery Retail

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ: AZ) was recently featured on The Reboot Chronicles, where Chief Executive Officer Gadi Graus joined host Dean DeBias to discuss how artificial intelligence is reshaping supermarket shopping and modern leadership. During the episode, Graus shared his personal transition from a decades-long career in corporate law to leading a publicly traded retail technology company, emphasizing how embracing risk and adapting to constant change have informed both his leadership philosophy and the company's growth strategy.

The conversation highlighted A2Z Cust2Mate's AI-powered smart cart platform, which is designed to transform the in-store shopping experience through personalized guidance, frictionless checkout, and real-time shopper engagement. Graus explained how the platform integrates AI, data, and retail media capabilities to help grocers deliver tailored promotions, improve operational efficiency, and generate actionable insights from shopper behavior while customers move through the store.

In addition to discussing retail innovation, Graus reflected on how AI is influencing executive decision-making and leadership practices. He noted that AI enables leaders to move more quickly from information gathering to interpretation and action, freeing time for higher-value conversations and strategic thinking, while reinforcing the importance of thriving in complexity and maintaining a culture that embraces experimentation and continuous improvement.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) creates innovative solutions for complex challenges that brings innovation, ease, excitement and value to retailers and shoppers. The company's flagship innovative smart cart solutions are transforming brick-and-mortar retail, bridging online and in-store shopping through interactive technology that guides and informs customers. Cust2Mate's AI-driven smart carts personalize every in-store journey, turning routine trips into engaging, rewarding experiences. They enable seamless in-cart scanning and payment, allowing shoppers to bypass checkout lines while receiving real-time customized offers and product recommendations. This enhanced customer experience boosts satisfaction and loyalty while helping retailers streamline operations and optimize merchandising through data-driven insights. The carts are equipped with multiple layers of security for accurate recognition and transaction integrity. Its modular, all-in-one detachable panels transform legacy shopping cart fleets into intelligent platforms that deliver a range of benefits.

