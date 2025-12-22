Jordan Approves Master Plan To Expand Third Zone Of Ad-Dulayl Industrial Park

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) – Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh announced the approval of the master plan for the expansion of the third zone of the Ad-Dulayl Industrial Park, in a move aimed at enhancing investment attractiveness and expanding the base of industrial activities in Zarqa governorate.Abu Ghazaleh said during a field visit on Tuesday to the Ad-Dulayl Industrial Park that this step comes in line with Royal directives calling for stimulating investment within an integrated investment approach that contributes to strengthening economic development across the Kingdom's governorates and within the framework of the Economic Modernization Vision, which aims to raise growth rates and achieve sustainable and inclusive development.During his meeting with the management of the company developing the industrial zone and a number of investors, he stressed that approving the expansion plan reflects the government's commitment to continuing to improve the investment environment and develop expansion areas. He noted that the master plan will enhance the complex's capacity to accommodate more industrial activities, positively reflecting on boosting economic activity, developing the local community, and creating new job opportunities.He pointed to the importance of strengthening the social responsibility of the industrial park and the industries operating in the area, including supporting complementary local industries and community initiatives that advance the economic and social environment. This, he said, would generate a positive social impact and provide quality job opportunities that contribute to local community development and enhance its sustainability.During the visit, the minister conducted an inspection tour that included the expansion zone and a number of existing industrial sites, where he listened to remarks from investors and company owners operating in the zone and discussed with them existing challenges and ways to improve services and facilitate procedures for investors.For their part, officials of the Ad-Dulayl Industrial Park, including developers, investors and industrialists, praised the government's efforts and the continuous communication by the Ministry of Investment and the government to meet their needs. They affirmed the importance of this approach in improving the business environment, developing policies and procedures, strengthening investor confidence, and supporting industrial development in the park.Remarkably, the Ad-Dulayl Industrial Park's first and second zones have attained high occupancy rates of over 90 percent, with an estimated investment volume of JD242 million, and have helped create roughly 24,745 work opportunities. This demonstrates the park's success as a cutting-edge industrial center and its capacity to draw in high-caliber investments.The third zone, whose master plan has been approved, covers an area of about 358 dunums, comprising 38 investment plots supported by logistical services and the necessary infrastructure. It is expected to contribute to attracting new industrial investments and providing thousands of job opportunities upon completion of the development phases.The Ad-Dulayl Industrial Park represents a vital industrial zone, particularly in the garments and knitwear industries, contributing to stimulating exports, increasing regional competitiveness, supporting the growth of quality investments, providing job opportunities, and raising industrial productivity in the complex and in the Kingdom as a whole.