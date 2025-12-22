Snowbird Doubles Down On Electric: New Electric Vehicle Chargers Unveiled

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published by Snowbird

As part of Snowbird's continued commitment to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint, the resort is pleased to announce the unveiling of six new electric vehicle charging stations. Initiated through an ongoing partnership with Subaru of America, Inc. and Leaders for Clean Air, these new chargers line the Pond Lot, pushing the resort's total to 15-the most at any Cottonwood Canyon resort.

Meeting the Demand for EV Infrastructure & Encouraging Adoption

The need for electric charging is growing fast, and the availability of mountain-capable electric vehicles is expanding. This investment in EV infrastructure serves as a direct path toward making the switch to electric vehicles easier for those traveling to Snowbird.

“Working with Subaru to install these additional electric vehicle chargers more than doubles our array of charging stations,” says Hilary Arens, Director of Sustainability at Snowbird.“This brings us one step closer to improving air quality for everyone who visits Snowbird by further reducing emissions in Little Cottonwood Canyon.”

Building on the Past & Looking Toward the Future

Snowbird's first five EV chargers were installed in 2017, followed by four additional EV charging units in 2021. Located in the Parking Structure and The Inn, they see daily usage from guests and employees alike. All 15 stations draw their power from Snowbird Power Systems, the resort's own cogeneration facility. That means vehicles charge on local energy-the same source that keeps the lifts spinning and the lights on.

This project has been made possible through the cooperative effort of Snowbird, Leaders for Clean Air and the Subaru Love Promise® initiative. The automaker's Love Promise is simple: show love and respect to all people in every action, positively impact the world around us and work to make the world a better place.

“Utah's climate conditions are changing, and we need to take action,” says Dave Fields, President and General Manager of Snowbird.“These new charging stations are another way we're moving toward a greener future and keeping our mountain covered in its famous deep snow.”

The new chargers represent another progression point in Snowbird's Play Forever pledge to protect Little Cottonwood Canyon. Additional EV charging is more than a perk-it's an open invitation to join Snowbird in making better choices for our planet.

