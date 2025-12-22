BNP Paribas Share Buyback Programme - Declaration Of Transactions In Own Shares From December 15, 2025 To December 19, 2025
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|15/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|52 000
|79.1179
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|15/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|193 000
|79.1175
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|15/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|35 000
|79.1133
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|15/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|340 000
|79.1297
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|16/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|50 000
|79.4148
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|16/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|200 000
|79.3970
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|16/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|34 000
|79.4337
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|16/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|334 000
|79.3793
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|17/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|50 000
|79.7813
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|17/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|169 855
|79.7885
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|17/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|30 000
|79.7746
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|17/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|360 145
|79.8191
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|18/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|50 000
|80.1539
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|18/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|200 000
|80.1634
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|18/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|30 000
|80.1448
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|18/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|328 000
|80.1759
|XPAR
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|19/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|35 000
|80.6262
|AQEU
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|19/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|139 885
|80.6317
|CEUX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|19/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|20 000
|80.6217
|TQEX
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|19/12/2025
|FR0000131104
|398 663
|80.6411
|XPAR
|* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|3,049,548
|79.8171
The share buyback programme announced on 24 November 2025 was completed on 19 December 2025. 15,184,150 shares were repurchased at an average price of € 75.74 per share, for a total amount of EUR 1.15 billion.
The shares bought back under this programme will be cancelled.
The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas's website:
Attachment
-
Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 15 December 2025 to 19 December 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment