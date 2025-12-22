Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

BNP Paribas Share Buyback Programme - Declaration Of Transactions In Own Shares From December 15, 2025 To December 19, 2025


2025-12-22 12:16:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from December 15, 2025 to December 19, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 22 December 2025

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 15/12/2025 FR0000131104 52 000 79.1179 AQEU
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 15/12/2025 FR0000131104 193 000 79.1175 CEUX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 15/12/2025 FR0000131104 35 000 79.1133 TQEX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 15/12/2025 FR0000131104 340 000 79.1297 XPAR
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 16/12/2025 FR0000131104 50 000 79.4148 AQEU
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 16/12/2025 FR0000131104 200 000 79.3970 CEUX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 16/12/2025 FR0000131104 34 000 79.4337 TQEX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 16/12/2025 FR0000131104 334 000 79.3793 XPAR
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 17/12/2025 FR0000131104 50 000 79.7813 AQEU
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 17/12/2025 FR0000131104 169 855 79.7885 CEUX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 17/12/2025 FR0000131104 30 000 79.7746 TQEX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 17/12/2025 FR0000131104 360 145 79.8191 XPAR
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 18/12/2025 FR0000131104 50 000 80.1539 AQEU
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 18/12/2025 FR0000131104 200 000 80.1634 CEUX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 18/12/2025 FR0000131104 30 000 80.1448 TQEX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 18/12/2025 FR0000131104 328 000 80.1759 XPAR
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 19/12/2025 FR0000131104 35 000 80.6262 AQEU
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 19/12/2025 FR0000131104 139 885 80.6317 CEUX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 19/12/2025 FR0000131104 20 000 80.6217 TQEX
BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 19/12/2025 FR0000131104 398 663 80.6411 XPAR
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 3,049,548 79.8171

The share buyback programme announced on 24 November 2025 was completed on 19 December 2025. 15,184,150 shares were repurchased at an average price of € 75.74 per share, for a total amount of EUR 1.15 billion.
The shares bought back under this programme will be cancelled.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas's website:

Attachment

  • Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 15 December 2025 to 19 December 2025

MENAFN22122025004107003653ID1110513187



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search