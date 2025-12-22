DEFT INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces That Defi Technologies, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DeFi Technologies, Inc. (“DeFi Technologies” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: DEFT) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired DeFi Technologies securities between May 12, 2025 and November 14, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg/DEFT.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throught the Class Period, Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DeFi Technologies was facing delays in executing its DeFi arbitrage strategy, which at all relevant times was a key revenue driver for DeFi Technologies; (2) DeFi Technologies had understated the extent of competition it faced from other digital asset treasury (“DAT”) companies and the extent to which that competition would negatively impact its ability to execute its DeFi arbitrage strategy; (3) as a result of the foregoing issues, DeFi Technologies was unlikely to meet its previously issued revenue guidance for the fiscal year 2025; (4) accordingly, defendants had downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that the foregoing issues were having on DeFi Technologies' business and financial results; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in DeFi Technologies you have until January 30, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

