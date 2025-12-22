UNITED HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT EXPANDS INTO INDIA WITH THE ACQUISITION OF ROSASTAYS

Dubai, UAE, December 2025: United Hospitality Management (UHM), a global leader in luxury and mixed-use hospitality management, has officially entered the Indian market, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion journey. The company's India operations will be led by Deepika Arora, with the acquisition of Rosastays – a boutique hospitality brand. The acquisition will strengthen UHM's presence in India with 17 operational properties across key leisure destinations, including Goa, Kasauli, Nainital, Pushkar, and Shimla. It provides a strong foundation supported by a loyal owner network and a growing community of experiential travelers. Select Rosastays assets will be rebranded under the UHM umbrella between Q4 2025 and Q1 2026.

With a development pipeline exceeding 700 keys, including projects in collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts under the Garner brand, UHM's entry marks the beginning of a new era of owner-focused, world-class hotel management in South Asia – underscoring the company's long-term commitment to one of the world's most dynamic hospitality markets.

Klaus Assmann, COO, United Hospitality Management – Middle East, India & Southeast Asia, said:“India is among the world's most dynamic hospitality markets. Our expansion here is a long-term investment in a region of immense potential. With Deepika's leadership and our proven global framework, we're set to create hospitality experiences that combine operational excellence with cultural authenticity, delivering true value for owners and investors.”

A visionary entrepreneur and respected hospitality leader, Deepika brings over two decades of experience across some of the world's leading hotel brands. Her deep expertise in brand development, operations, and asset growth will be central to steering UHM's mission of establishing a strong and differentiated presence in India's rapidly evolving hospitality landscape.

Deepika Arora, Managing Director, United Hospitality Management – India, said:“India is entering a transformative phase in travel and hospitality - one that values authenticity, design, and differentiated guest experiences. UHM's entry will bring global systems, a strong owner-centric philosophy, and operational expertise that will accelerate growth for our partners. Our goal is to set new benchmarks across boutique, midscale, and luxury hospitality - with India as a key driver of that growth.”

Rosastays also supports Dusit Hotels & Resorts in the Indian Subcontinent under Deepika's leadership, where she has successfully driven the brand's strategic re-entry into India.

Deepika's appointment reflects UHM's commitment to building a leadership team with deep local expertise and global perspective, a synergy that underpins the company's continued success across markets worldwide.

With over 30 years of luxury hospitality expertise, UHM manages an expanding global portfolio across Europe and the Middle East, including prestigious properties such as Hyatt Regency Lisbon, Sheraton Cascais Resort, Pine Cliffs Resort, Algarve- a Luxury Collection Resort, Yotel Porto, Th8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort – a Vignette Collection by IHG, Wyndham Residences The Palm, Movenpick JLT, VOCO Bonnington JLT, The Creekside Hotel, Dubai – an Accor Hotel, Arabella Beach Hotel Kuwait – Vignette Collection by IHG, Riva Beach Club at the iconic Palm Jumeirah Dubai and Bespoke Holiday Homes & Residences in UAE.

The company's strength extends far beyond hotel management. UHM operates 60+ dining venues across its portfolio, offering cutting-edge food and beverage concepts that elevate the guest experience. Its signature wellness platforms, Serenity – The Art of Wellbeing and Pure by Serenity, Active by Serenity gym brand all are operational across its EU and ME resorts, underscoring its position as a holistic operator redefining luxury and lifestyle hospitality.

UHM's“glocal” approach, blending global standards with local market insights, has made it a trusted partner to leading hospitality brands such as Marriott, Accor, Wyndham, Hyatt, Yotel and IHG.

About United Hospitality Management:

United Hospitality Management (UHM) is a global hospitality management company with over 30 years of luxury hospitality expertise. A leader in hospitality asset development, operationalisation, and management, UHM has partnered with world-class brands from IHG, Marriott, Accor, Hyatt, Wyndham, Yotel and Bespoke Residences and Holiday Homes and has over USD 1 Billion in assets under management. UHM offers innovative services and concepts, all dedicated to amplifying value and success in the hospitality industry. With a legacy that spans Europe and the Middle East, the company has cultivated a reputation with strong relationships, a distinguished leadership team and a track record of developing winning hospitality concepts across the world.