Bihar Hijab Row: Cyber Crime Cell Asks Meta To Provide Details Of Account Used To Threaten CM Nitish Kumar

Patna, Dec 22 (IANS) Cyber crime cell of Patna served a notice to Meta to provide details of the threatening video to target Chief Minister Nitish Kumar post Hijab controversy on Monday.

“We have issued a formal notice to Meta, the parent company of social media platforms, seeking details of the account that posted the threatening content, along with technical data,” said an officer of the cyber cell.

According to police sources, the incident is directly linked to the recent hijab-related controversy during a public event.

A user identifying himself as Shahzad Bhatti, who claimed to be a don from Pakistan, uploaded a video on Instagram threatening Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

In the video, the accused allegedly warned Nitish Kumar to apologise, issuing an explicit threat that authorities have taken very seriously.

The notice sent to Meta requests to provide the IP address from which the threatening video was uploaded, account login details, and technical data to identify the geographical location of the user.

Police are also probing whether the account was operated from outside India and whether any organised foreign network may be involved.

On the directions of the Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar, an FIR has been registered at the Patna Cyber Police Station, and Patna range Inspector General (IG) of Patna is looking after this case.

Cyber forensic experts are analysing the video's authenticity, upload source, and dissemination pattern.

A major security alert has been triggered after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar received death threats on social media in the wake of the recent hijab controversy.

Given the threat to the Chief Minister's security, intelligence agencies are closely monitoring the case.

Officials said that once Meta submits the requested information, police will track the login location of the account.

A special investigation team may be constituted to identify and arrest those involved.

The state government has made it clear that strict legal action will be taken against anyone attempting to threaten or compromise the security and dignity of the Chief Minister.

The Bihar police have already enhanced the security of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after this threat.

Now, only selected officers can reach the Chief Minister.