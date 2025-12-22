Sharjah Chamber, Vietnamese Delegation Discuss Boosting Private Sector Investment And Trade Cooperation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry SCCI received a senior Vietnamese trade delegation to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in investment, industry, trade, and entrepreneurship.

The meeting focused on advancing collaboration among high-potential start-ups, leveraging the investment opportunities facilitated by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed between the UAE and Vietnam, and driving sustainable economic growth for both sides.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, and the Vietnamese delegation led by H.E. Truong Xuan Trung, Head of Trade Office at the Embassy of Vietnam in the UAE. The meeting was attended by Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication at SCCI, as well as entrepreneurs and private sector representatives from Sharjah. The Vietnamese delegation comprised senior economic and technology leaders and executives from national institutions, alongside representatives from Vietnam's investment and private sectors.

The meeting centered on strengthening commercial and industrial cooperation between Sharjah and Vietnam, with the aim of increasing cross-border investment flows. Discussions addressed knowledge exchange in supporting technology-based SMEs and enabling Vietnamese companies to utilise Sharjah's advanced infrastructure as a gateway to the Middle East and North Africa.

The discussions also highlighted the incentives offered by Vietnam to Emirati investors in digital transformation and smart cities. These efforts build on the strong foundation established by the UAE–Vietnam Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed in October last year.

Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi welcomed the Vietnamese delegation, praising strengthening UAE–Vietnam economic relationship, underpinned by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. He noted that the agreement provides a solid framework for expanding private-sector cooperation and unlocking new areas of economic partnership.

Al Shamsi encouraged Vietnamese companies to position Sharjah as a strategic hub for accessing regional and domestic markets. He affirmed the Sharjah Chamber's commitment to supporting this strategy through private-sector matchmaking, access to market data, investment facilitation, and the promotion of further reciprocal trade missions and business delegations.

The Vietnamese delegation expressed pleasure at visiting the Sharjah Chamber as part of the Vietnamese economic mission, noting that the exchange of high-level official visits underscores the strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Following the plenary session, bilateral B2B meetings took place between business representatives from both sides, during which participants showcased their services and products and discussed the potential for concluding commercial deals, as well as ways to maintain ongoing communication and cooperation.