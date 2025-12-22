Samsung To Unveil New AI-Connected Living Lineup At CES 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Company introduces AI-powered appliances designed to deliver smarter living by enhancing fabric care, air conditioning and cleaning

Highlighted models include upgraded Bespoke AI AirDresser, Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, WindFree Air Conditioner and Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum

SEOUL, Korea – Dec, 2025 – Samsung Electronics today announced its upcoming showcase at CES 2026, which will be held Jan. 6-9 in Las Vegas, Nevada. At CES, the company will highlight a series of improvements in home living that merge AI-powered customized care and powerful hardware-supported performance. This year, the company is enhancing its Bespoke AI living appliance lineup with smarter fabric care, intuitive temperature control and more convenient cleaning experiences - all designed to adapt to users' lifestyles through seamless synergy between its devices. Featured innovations include the upgraded Bespoke AI AirDresser, Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, Bespoke AI WindFree Pro Air Conditioner and the flagship Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum.

“This year, to enhance the living experience, we are unveiling our upgraded Air Dresser, Laundry Combo and WindFree Air Conditioner, developed by integrating valuable customer feedback and leveraging the R&D expertise we have accumulated over the years,” said Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and Head of the R&D Team for the Digital Appliances (DA) Business at Samsung Electronics.“Through our continuous innovation, we are elevating how users interact with their appliances on a day-to-day basis.”

Faster Full Cycles, Enhanced Drying and Smarter Care With the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo:

Following its 2024 debut, the 2026 Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is launching with upgrades that shorten wash-to-dry cycles and enhance drying performance. The Super Speed cycle leverages a high-pressure Speed Spray that improves detergent penetration and rinsing to enable fast and efficient washing, while the newly incorporated Booster Heat Exchanger delivers improved drying performance. The upgraded combo also features Auto Open Door+, which not only automatically opens the door, but also activates internal air circulation after wash-only cycles to keep remaining laundry from developing a musty odor.

Additionally, the upgraded AI Wash & Dry+uses multiple sensors to optimize performance for each load. It detects the weight to determine the right amount of water and detergent, identifies five fabrictypes - including Outdoor and Denim - and monitors soil levels in real time. The newly applied Wide Lint Filter features a one-touch design for easier cleaning and a dual-layer design and large capture area to provide thorough collection of lint and particles. This year, in addition to the original 7” LCD screen model, a more affordable variant with a 2.8” LCD screen and jog dial is also being introduced to cater to diverse customer needs.

Bespoke AI AirDresser Now Offers Stronger Wrinkle Care and Smarter Drying:

Three years after its predecessor, Samsung's upgraded Bespoke AI AirDresser is returning with enhanced performance and greater convenience. It features the new Auto Wrinkle Care function, which leverages an enhanced Dual AirWash and Dual JetSteam system to help smooth out wrinkles quickly and effortlessly in busy mornings. The Dual JetSteam also effectively maintains the freshness of clothing by infusing high temperature heat deep into the fabric - reducing 99.9% of certain virusesand bacteriaand 99% of unpleasant odors.Furthermore, the model features an intelligent drying course that adjusts drying time to suit small, medium, or large loads. This ensures optimal drying, preventing over or under-drying and protects fabric quality.

A standout feature is its synergy with the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo. The Auto Cycle Linkrecommends an appropriate drying course on the Air Dresser once a wash cycle ends. When certain cycles designed for special care - such as the Blouse Cycle - are selected on the Combo, the same option is automatically queued on the AirDresser, creating a continuous garment care flow. The refreshed design also includes a sleek One Body Door and 2.8′′ LCD screen for improved usability.

Bespoke AI WindFree Pro Air Conditioner Delivers Various Tailored Wind Modes With Multi Blades:

This year's new WindFree Air Conditioner incorporates AI technologyand Motion Wind to address the key attribute that influences customer purchasing decisions, which are wind modes.The number of blades has increased from one to three, enabling airflow to be directed in multiple directions according to user preferences. The Triple Motion Wings create seven tailored wind modes - including Max Wind, which delivers instant cooling 15% faster;Surround Wind, which spreads airflow evenly; Long Reach Wind, which sends cool air twice as far;and Down Wind, which quickly drives warm air downward for faster delivery of cool air. With radar-based AI Direct and Indirect Wind modes, the system senses user presence and automatically directs or diverts airflow to enhance comfort.

The model also includes AI Fast & Comfort Cooling, which analyzes temperature, humidity and room size to automatically activate optimized cooling. Based on usage patterns,it offers Fast Cooling, WindFree comfort and cold-free Dry Comfort. In addition, AI Energy Mode monitors both usage behavior and external conditions to minimize compressor fluctuations, helping reduce energy consumption by up to 30%.

Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra Brings Object and Liquid Recognition for Smarter Navigation:

The newly launching Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra comes with advanced recognition technologies designed to reduce human intervention and simplify cleaning like never before. Powered by a Qualcomm DragonwingTM processor, it offers deep learning-based AI Object Recognitionto better detect humans,cats and dogs,as well as hard-to-see obstacles like cables or rugs. This model also supports AI Liquid Recognition, allowing it to detect liquid spillsand determine whether to clean or avoid them based on the user's set preference. Additionally, upgraded Easy Pass Wheel technology raises the body and lowers the wheels to climb thresholds of up to 2.4 inches.

Samsung at CES:

For firsthand experiences of Samsung's latest innovations in AI-connected living, attendees of CES 2026 can visit Samsung's showroom located inside Wynn Las Vegas. Visit Samsung's CES 2026 page to find out more about the company's participation at the event.