Global Precision Medicine Market Growth Accelerates At 16.26% CAGR Through 2035 Expands Rapidly As AI, Genomic Testing, And Targeted Therapies Gain Momentum

The precision medicine market is expected to see steady growth owing to the increased need for personalized healthcare globally. Moreover, in the developed region, doctors and professionals have been under research for customized medicines in recent years. Also, the heavy need for precise and accurate treatment options has heavily contributed to market growth as precision medicine has been considered as the targeted medicines and targeted therapies



North America dominated the market, holding more than 54% of market share in 2025.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a notable CAGR between 2026 and 2035.

By technology type, the drug discovery

By application, the oncology

By end use, the pharmaceutical companies segment captured the highest market share in 2025. By route of administration, the oral segment captured the highest market share in 2024.

Precision Medicine Market Overview and Industry Potential

What is the Precision Medicine Sector?

Precision medicine, also known as personalized medicine, is an innovative healthcare approach to disease treatment that tailors treatments and interventions according to the individual characteristics, such as lifestyle, genetics, and environment. This personalized approach has the potential to revolutionize healthcare and enhance treatment efficacy, thereby improving patient outcomes.

The market witnessed significant growth over the years due to rising demand for personalized healthcare solutions. Moreover, the market is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period owing to the increasing advancements in genomics

Top Contributors in Precision Medicine Market: Contribution & Offerings

Company Name Offering Breakthrough Novartis

Infant malaria therapy,

a precision-formulation targeting young infants Radioligand therapy showed PFS benefit in earlier-stage prostate cancer (trial announced June 2, 2025) Qiagen

PCR/dPCR/NGS platform suite for companion diagnostics (30+ pharma partnerships) Expanded QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing platform into companion diagnostics for chronic diseases with AstraZeneca Quest Diagnostics

PrismRA: RNA-based treatment-response classifier for rheumatoid arthritis FDA Breakthrough Designation for an AAVrh74 ELISA assay as companion-diagnostic for Sarepta's gene therapy (Aug 2023) Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Clinical services: CTC testing for oncology trials and patient monitoring CELLSEARCH® CTC with DLL3 biomarker: for small-cell lung cancer (RUO) launched July 2023 NanoString Technologies GeoMx® DSP: spatial transcriptomics CosMxTM Spatial Molecular Imager + AtoMxTM platform: first fully integrated single-cell spatial profiling system (launched late 2022 / scaled through 2023)

What is the Opportunity in Precision Medicine Market?

Precision Medicine Accelerated with the Boom in Genetic Analysis

The increasing demand for genetic testing

Precision Medicine Market Challenges and Limitations:

Cost-Heavy Innovation Slows Momentum for Smaller Manufacturers

The high development cost of medicine is expected to hinder industry growth in the coming years. Moreover, the creation of personalized medicine requires advanced research long testing period, and advanced technology, which is expensive sometimes and is likely to create cost challenges for new entrants and mid-size businesses during the projected period. Also, the manufacturers can face challenges like regulatory standards, which can lead the product launch delays as per the future industry expectations.

Cell & Gene Therapies Driving Precision Medicine Growth

Cell and gene therapies are rapidly scaling precision medicine highly personalized, often curative treatments for cancer, rare genetic disorders, and chronic diseases. These advanced therapies leverage innovations such as CAR T cell engineering, CRISPR gene editing, and viral vector delivery, enabling clinicians to target disease at the molecular level with unprecedented precision.

The global cell and gene therapy market is projected to grow significantly over the next decade, expanding from an estimated USD 8.94 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 39.61 billion by 2034, at a strong CAGR of 17.98% -highlighting the rising adoption of tailored therapeutic modalities.

Key factors driving this expansion include:



Increased R&D and clinical trial activity for innovative genetic treatments.

Regulatory support through accelerated approval pathways in major markets.

Advanced manufacturing technologies that improve scalability and quality. Collaborations between biotech, pharma, and academic institutions to bring novel therapies to patients faster.

As these therapies become more mainstream, they are not only improving patient outcomes but also fueling investment and commercialization across precision medicine sectors, contributing directly to the broader market's projected growth toward USD 537 billion by 2035.

Precision Medicine Market Report Scope

Case Study: AI-Driven Precision Oncology Transforming Cancer Treatment Outcomes

Background

Challenge



High variability in patient response to standard cancer therapies

Lengthy trial-and-error treatment cycles increasing costs and mortality risk

Limited integration of genomic data into clinical decision-making Rising R&D costs and slower drug development timelines

Solution

The company implemented a precision medicine framework combining:



Next-generation genomic sequencing to identify actionable mutations

AI-powered data analytics to match patients with targeted therapies

Companion diagnostics Oral targeted therapies to improve patient adherence and scalability

This integrated approach enabled clinicians to design personalized treatment plans based on individual genetic profiles rather than generalized protocols.

Results & Impact



30–40% improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) among targeted patient groups

25% reduction in treatment failure rates compared to conventional therapies

Faster drug development timelines, with improved clinical trial success rates

Lower overall healthcare costs by minimizing ineffective treatments Enhanced patient quality of life due to non-invasive, oral precision therapies



Strategic Takeaways for Decision-Makers