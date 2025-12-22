Plotly Wins Infoworld's 2025 Technology Of The Year Award For Business Intelligence And Analytics

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Plotly has been named a winner of InfoWorld's 2025 Technology of the Year Award in the Business Intelligence and Analytics category for Plotly Dash Enterprise. The award recognizes technology driving meaningful change in how organizations build and deploy data applications.

The award highlighted how Dash Enterprise helps turn Python data analysis into production-ready analytics apps with enterprise security and governance built in. The platform enables data scientists to create custom, interactive applications without traditional BI tool constraints or IT dependencies. From the judges:

“Plotly Dash Enterprise stands out by turning Python workflows into secure, governed, interactive read/write data apps while retaining dev control. The platform is also able to provide contextual intelligence with domain-aware suggestions (across finance, healthcare, and telecom sectors).”

The win comes as AI transforms how teams work with data. Plotly Studio, the AI-powered data app and dashboard generation tool bundled with Dash Enterprise, generates production-quality apps in mere minutes. The tool securely connects to any data source accessible by Python, and enables users to iterate on generated visualizations and app layouts with natural language descriptions.

Dash Enterprise addresses a persistent gap in BI tools. Most platforms force teams to choose between speed and control, or between self-service and governance. Dash Enterprise delivers both by treating Python as the foundation rather than an add-on. Data analysts build exactly what stakeholders need, deploy securely at scale through the platform, and enable business users to interact with data directly.

InfoWorld's Technology of the Year Awards evaluate products across AI, cloud, data analytics, and software development. The 2025 awards drew 99 finalists across categories, with 35 winners selected for innovation and impact.

Plotly's open source graphing libraries and web application framework, enterprise data app platform, and Cloud publishing tools are widely utilized by millions of users and organizations worldwide to transform data analysis into AI-enabled data applications that drive decisions and action.

About Plotly

Plotly is a software company whose mission is to enable every company, around the world, to build data apps. With customers across the Fortune 500, Plotly is a category-defining leader in enabling data-driven decisions from advanced analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence.