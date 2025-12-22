Availablemax Launches U.S. Real Estate Search Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- AvailableMax Inc., a U.S.-based real estate technology company, today announced the launch of its property search platform, built to help buyers, renters, and investors explore homes across major U.S. markets through a clearer, map-driven discovery experience.

The AvailableMax platform combines large-scale listing coverage with structured search and location-based tools designed to make browsing, filtering, and comparing properties more efficient. By prioritizing usability and geographic context, the platform aims to support users who want to navigate competitive local markets with greater speed and confidence.

“AvailableMax was built to remove friction from the home search process,” said Thamer Fajardo, Founder of AvailableMax Inc.“Our focus is a fast, transparent experience that helps people explore U.S. listings with clarity-whether they're searching for a first home, a rental, or an investment opportunity.”

Unlike traditional listing portals that can feel crowded or difficult to navigate, AvailableMax emphasizes clean presentation, intuitive filtering, and an experience optimized for both desktop and mobile devices. The platform is designed to support city-level exploration and expansion across additional U.S. metros as coverage grows.

This launch represents the company's initial rollout phase. AvailableMax plans to continue scaling its listing availability, improving search performance, and expanding tools that support a broader range of users, including international buyers exploring U.S. real estate opportunities.

AvailableMax Inc. operates as an independent real estate technology platform focused on modernizing how real estate information is accessed and understood in today's digital-first housing market.