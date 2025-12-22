Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
DVLT Stock Soars Premarket After Company Secures Two Blockchain Patents

2025-12-22 09:00:35
Datavault AI Inc. (DVLT) shares soared nearly 26% in Monday's pre-market trade after the company announced the issuance of two new patents in its blockchain-based content management and monetization portfolio.

The company stated that these new patents enhance its existing technologies, such as Sumerian Crypto Anchors, DataScore, and DataValue AI agents.

“The issuance of these patents represents a major milestone in our mission to empower creators and enterprises with trusted, scalable data and content monetization,” said Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI.

